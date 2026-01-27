Ready Computing LLC: Ready Computing Invests in America's Heroes Through Participation in the Department of War, SkillBridge Program

Providing a Runway for the Next Chapter of Service

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Ready Computing today announced its participation in the Department of War SkillBridge Program, a Department of War initiative that helps transitioning Service members prepare for civilian careers during their final months of active duty.

For Ready Computing, SkillBridge represents more than a workforce program-it is an investment in the men and women who have invested years of their lives in service to the nation. By participating in SkillBridge, the company is moving beyond symbolic gestures of appreciation and providing meaningful, career-building opportunities that support veterans as they begin the next chapter of their lives.

"We believe honoring service means more than simply saying 'thank you,'" said Michael LaRocca, Chief Executive Officer of Ready Computing. "Through SkillBridge, we are providing a runway with real experience, real responsibility, and real opportunity for Service members transitioning from uniformed service into civilian careers that continue to matter."

Turning Gratitude Into Action

The SkillBridge program allows eligible active-duty Service members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces to spend up to their final 180 days of service working in civilian organizations. Participants remain on active duty during this period, continuing to receive full military pay, housing allowances, and healthcare benefits from the Department of War.

Designed to support high-probability pathways to permanent employment, SkillBridge helps ease the transition from military to civilian life while enabling organizations to mentor, train, and integrate Service members into mission-aligned roles.

Investing in Proven Leadership and Accountability

Service members entering the SkillBridge program bring with them a deep sense of responsibility, operational discipline, and mission focus. Many have managed complex systems, safeguarded sensitive operations, and led teams in high-stakes environments-experience that translates directly into reliability and resilience in civilian roles.

By welcoming SkillBridge participants, Ready Computing is investing in leaders who understand accountability, teamwork, and execution under pressure, qualities essential to supporting mission-critical and highly regulated environments.

A Commitment to Veterans, Community, and Country

Ready Computing's participation in SkillBridge reflects a broader commitment to social responsibility and veteran support:

An Investment in Heroes - Providing meaningful career pathways honors Service members by helping ensure long-term success beyond active duty.

Community & National Impact - Supporting veteran transitions strengthens local communities and the broader public-sector ecosystem.

Mission-Driven Culture - Veterans bring a sense of purpose and ownership that elevates teams and outcomes.

Long-Term Opportunity - SkillBridge creates a bridge to sustained civilian employment, not just short-term experience.

Looking Forward

Ready Computing views SkillBridge as a long-term commitment to those who have served. By offering hands-on experience, mentorship, and a pathway to civilian careers, the company aims to help Service members continue serving-this time by supporting the systems and organizations that communities rely on every day.

For more information about Ready Computing and its participation in the Department of War SkillBridge program, visit https://readycomputing.com/news/

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing delivers innovative technology solutions to improve health and social care. With expertise in system integration, data management, and patient and community engagement, Ready Computing's flagship solutions-Channels360 and Wellbase-help organizations bridge gaps across clinical and social-care systems, enhance equity, and strengthen whole-person care.

Ready Computing - At The Heart Of Data

Contact Information

Mark Taylor

VP of Market Strategy

mark.taylor@readycomputing.com

+1 (212) 877-3307 Ext 108

SOURCE: Ready Computing LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ready-computing-invests-in-americas-heroes-through-participation-1126107