Dispatch Recognized as a 2026 Gartner Digital Markets Leader for Fleet Management

Industry recognition underscores Dispatch's leadership in usability, innovation, and modern last-mile logistics execution.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Dispatch , the leading last-mile logistics platform for enterprises, has been named a 2026 Gartner Digital Markets Leader in the Fleet Management category. This recognition, driven by veri?ed customer reviews across Gartner DigitalMarkets properties, including Capterra, highlights Dispatch's commitment to delivering intuitive, high-impact technology for modern delivery logistics teams.

"This recognition re?ects what we hear directly from our clients and partners every day," said Alexia Smith, VP of Marketing at Dispatch. "Fleet management shouldn't slow teams down; it should give them clarity, control, and con?dence. Dispatch removes friction from last-mile operations so businesses can move faster and scale ef?ciently in an increasingly complex delivery environment."

Recognition Backed by Real-World Customer Impact

Not only are these badges earned through trusted, veri?ed customer reviews, giving enterprises an unbiased view of how solutions perform in real-world operations. But for Dispatch, this recognition reinforces its position as a category leader for organizations seeking a modern, ?exible approach to ?eet and last-mile delivery operations.

For enterprises, selecting an AI-powered last-mile logistics platform is a strategic decision with direct implications for operational ef?ciency, customer experience, and scalability. Dispatch's recognition helps organizations cut through market noise with third-party validation that reduces risk and accelerates con?dent decision-making.

Lower Risk, Higher Con?dence: Veri?ed reviews validate Dispatch's reliability, performance, and ease of use-assuring consistent value at scale.

A Clear Category Leader: Gartner Digital Markets Leader status signals innovation and market leadership, helping enterprises quicklyidentify Dispatch as a trusted modernization partner.

Faster Time to Value: Proven usability enables rapid onboarding, reduced operational friction, and fasterROI-while supporting long-term scalability.

Fleet Management, Powered by DispatchOne

Dispatch's Fleet Management solution is a core component of the DispatchOne platform , purpose-built to help enterprises manage owned, third-party, and hybrid ?eets within a single, uni?ed system. The platform delivers real-time visibility, intelligent routing, driver coordination, and performance insights, without the complexity of legacy ?eet technology.

By combining ease of use with enterprise-grade capabilities, Dispatch empowers logistics leaders to:

Optimize ?eet utilization and delivery performance

Improve driver experience and productivity

Gain actionable insights across last-mile operations

Adapt quickly to changing customer expectations and market demands

"Modern ?eet management isn't just about tracking vehicles, it's about giving enterprises the intelligence and ?exibility they need to operate at scale," Smithadded. "DispatchOne simpli?es complexity and helps organizations turn last-mile operations into a competitive advantage."

Leading the Category Forward

Dispatch's 2026 Gartner Digital Markets Leader recognition marks more than a milestone, it signals the future of ?eet and last-mile delivery management. As last-mile execution becomes a critical enterprise differentiator, Dispatch continues to lead with technology that is both powerful and purpose-built for the teams who rely on it every day.

With its badge now live, Dispatch invites buyers, partners, and industry leaders to see why its Fleet Management solution continues to set the standard for ease of use and operational excellence.

About Dispatch: Dispatch rede?nes the future of last-mile logistics. Its ?agship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that uni?es owned ?eets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the people-power of veri?ed and vetted professional driver network, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.

