Hi Marley Appoints Verisk's Scott Stephenson to Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced that Scott G. Stephenson, former Chairman, President, and CEO of Verisk Analytics, has joined its Board of Directors.

Scott brings to Hi Marley extensive experience supporting high-growth companies as they scale, along with a unique point of view on how data science and artificial intelligence can be thoughtfully applied in the P&C insurance industry.

During his tenure as Verisk's CEO from 2013-2021, the company more than quadrupled its market cap. Verisk also became part of the S&P 500 Index, was named to the S&P Global 500 ESG and the FTSE4Good Index Series, and ranked among the world's most innovative companies by Forbes for three consecutive years.

"I'm excited to join Hi Marley's Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment," said Scott. "Hi Marley is already delivering clear, measurable value in claims by improving how insurers communicate with policyholders. The next opportunity is to expand that strength across the enterprise, pairing AI-driven workflow orchestration with the empathy and trust that insurance customers expect. Hi Marley has the potential to sit at the center of insurer communication and information flows and reshape how the industry works."

Scott also shares Hi Marley's focus on customers and culture. Under his leadership, Verisk was named a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years, one of America's Most Just Companies, and one of America's Best Managed Companies.

"Joining Hi Marley appealed to me on several different levels," said Scott. "As I got to know the company through a series of discussions with members of the management team and the entire Board, I found everyone engaging, inspirational and mission-minded. They've cultivated a strong, constructive culture, which is also incredibly important."

During his time at Verisk, Forbes also recognized Scott as one of America's Most Innovative Leaders and among the Top 25 Most Innovative Leaders Worldwide.

Scott continued, "Right now, strong leadership means moving fast without losing your values. As technology undergoes an unprecedented evolution, leaders must prioritize speed and insight, stay obsessively focused on customers, and build a people-first culture that empowers teams to deliver meaningful impact. Hi Marley is doing just that."

Scott will join Hi Marley's Board of Directors alongside Hi Marley Co-founder and CEO, Mike Greene and:

Mitesh Suchak, Hi Marley Co-Founder and Tech Advisor

Gordon Ritter, Founder & General Partner of Emergence Capital

Margie Dillon, Director & SEC Qualified Financial Expert

Puneet Agarwal, Partner at True Ventures

"Scott's curiosity and energy are contagious," said Gordon Ritter. "He's deeply engaged, open to change, and always looking for ways to move the industry forward. With his experience and relationships across insurance, he'll be an important leader as Hi Marley continues building what's next."

"Scott is one of the most respected leaders in the insurance and data analytics ecosystem, and we're honored to welcome him to Hi Marley's Board," said Mike Greene. "He brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and values-driven leadership. His perspective will help us scale thoughtfully while staying true to what makes this company special."

Scott is the founder of SGS Capital and a former Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, where he worked closely with Fortune 50 CEOs and helped establish the firm's southeastern U.S. practice. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia. Outside of work, Scott serves as an elder at Central Presbyterian Church of NYC, is a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, and enjoys spending time with his three children and 12 grandchildren, with two more on the way.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent communication platform built for P&C insurance. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

