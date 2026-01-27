Amy Pastorino, CFP Appointed Director of Financial Planning at Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. announced today that Amy Pastorino, CFP has been appointed Director of Financial Planning.

In this role, she will oversee the firm's financial planning strategy, lead advisor development initiatives, and further integrate comprehensive planning across Pinnacle's investment and wealth management platform.

Ms. Pastorino joined Pinnacle Associates in 2024 as Senior Financial Planner. Prior to Pinnacle, she served at Morgan Stanley as Advanced Planning and Development Director and Financial Planning Director for the firm's Midtown Market, where she was responsible for driving financial planning engagement for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Pastorino was a Wealth Management Advisor at TIAA, where she led business development and relationship management for a financial planning practice. She has also held positions at Element Financial Group, Ernst & Young, and The Ayco Company, LP, the Goldman Sachs Family Office.

Ms. Pastorino holds an MBA in Business Administration from Montclair State University and a B.A. in Business Management from Pace University. She is a Certified Financial Planner professional and holds the Series 65 license.

"Amy has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our clients' needs and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional service. Her expertise in comprehensive financial planning and wealth management, along with proven leadership over her career, will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and broaden our reach," said Scott Brown, President of Pinnacle Associates.

"I am excited to continue growing with Pinnacle Associates in this expanded role and strengthening our client-focused platform. Together with our talented team, I look forward to helping clients achieve their financial goals while advancing the firm's long-term vision," said Ms. Pastorino.

About Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. is a forward-thinking, multi-billion-dollar investment advisory firm that provides advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, institutional investors and other financial institutions.

About CFP

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. ("CFP Board") owns the CFP certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification mark, and the CFP certification mark (with flame design) logo in the United States (these marks are collectively referred to as the "CFP marks"). The CFP Board authorizes use of the CFP marks by individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The CFP certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients.

