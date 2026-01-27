Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - M2M TECH has been recognized by Palette Skills Inc. in a case study examining Applied AI upskilling for Canadian small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The case study analyzes the learning extracted from M2M's DataTalent program which is part of the Upskill Canada initiative, powered by Palette Skills Inc. and funded by the Government of Canada (view case study). It documents how an Employer-led Work-Integrated Learning approach has produced measurable workforce and economic outcomes.





Economic Impact of Upskill Canada Ecosystem

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12150/281703_pressrelease_infographic.jpg

To complement the case study, M2M TECH conducted an exclusive interview with Palette Skills Inc. CEO Mark Beckles. The interview explores the broader context of Canada's AI workforce strategy and how the Employer-led WIL model fits within the national upskilling agenda.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmvS_9HRmGk

Upskill Canada By the Numbers

15,000+ mid-career Canadians upskilled to date

mid-career Canadians upskilled to date $500M+ cumulative economic impact through the Upskill Canada ecosystem

cumulative economic impact through the Upskill Canada ecosystem 89% of Upskill Canada employers report business growth or other benefits

of Upskill Canada employers report business growth or other benefits 79% report improved ability to address skills needs

report improved ability to address skills needs Participants report an average 16% salary increase across all programs

Inclusion outcomes: More than half of graduates are women. Seventy-one percent of participants come from racialized communities, youth see an average salary increase of 15%.

AI adoption among Canadian businesses has doubled year-over-year. Sixty percent of workers are in roles highly exposed to AI-driven transformation. The demand for applied, Employer-validated training has never been clearer.

"This recognition validates an Employer-led approach to AI. We focus on practical solutions that deliver measurable outcomes, for businesses and for workers."



Ashok Kasilingam, Chief Executive Officer, M2M TECH

M2M TECH partners directly with SMEs to scope, validate, and deploy AI pilots aligned with real operational needs. Organizations without internal AI teams gain access to practical innovation. Participants build portfolio-ready experience. The Palette Skills Inc. case study documents this methodology as a scalable model.

"Upskilling Canadian workers will be critical to sustaining Canada's economic growth and prosperity. It is through upskilling that Canada can turn disruption into opportunity for workers and businesses."



Mark Beckles, Chief Executive Officer, Palette Skills Inc.

Graduates complete the DataTalent program with applied AI portfolios, documented KPI improvements, and skills aligned to current industry roles. The DataTalent program deploys and delivers results in as little as three months.

In 2026, M2M TECH will expand its applied AI model nationally.

Interview Highlights: A Conversation with Mark Beckles

To complement the case study, M2M TECH recently sat down with Palette Skills Inc. CEO Mark Beckles to discuss why AI upskilling must translate into real-world adoption outcomes, including the untapped potential of today's AI and how employers can move from training to measurable impact. Highlights from the conversation are shared below, with the full interview available online.

"There's a lot of AI training happening. What's missing is the last mile: taking that training and turning it into something an employer can actually use."

"We've invested billions in AI research and development. But without a workforce that can apply it, we're leaving value on the table."

"The employers who succeed with AI aren't waiting for perfect conditions. They're starting with a real problem, a real team, and a willingness to iterate."



Mark Beckles, Chief Executive Officer, Palette Skills Inc.

About M2M TECH

M2M TECH is a Physical AI company helping modernize critical industries through practical, responsible, and sovereign deployments. We combine Edge Inference, Agentic AI systems, and Digital Twins to turn data into measurable operational impact, while also supporting Canada's workforce development and AI adoption.

Website: https://m2mtechconnect.com

About Palette Skills Inc. (Case Study Publisher)

Palette Skills Inc. runs one of the most ambitious talent initiatives in Canadian history, Upskill Canada, connecting Canada's innovative companies with the talent they need to grow. The Palette model of upskilling equips mid-career workers with the skills identified as vital by industry. The Upskill Canada network of training providers, industry partners, and community organizations works to deliver tailored upskilling that responds to the needs of employers and workers from coast to coast to coast.

Website: https://paletteskills.org

AI ArtificialIntelligence Upskilling WorkforceDevelopment FutureOfWork Canada SME Innovation DigitalTransformation

###

- Partner Organizations -

A Physical AI Company

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12150/281703_m2m%20(002).jpeg

Upskill Canada powered by Palette Skills

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12150/281703_3ed27b6db48e098c_002full.jpg

M2M TECH is a proud delivery partner of Upskill Canada

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281703

Source: M2M Tech Inc.