New capability identifies NAT-associated IPs to improve precision across advertising, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, DRM, fintech and other critical use cases

Digital Element, a global leader in IP intelligence and geolocation solutions, today announced the launch of NAT Detector, a new feature within NetAcuity, its industry-leading IP intelligence database, designed to identify Network Address Translation (NAT) connections including large-scale ISP deployments and bring deeper insight and reliability to IP-based decisioning.

NAT is a foundational networking technology that enables multiple devices or users to share a single public IP address. While standard NAT is common in home and enterprise networks, Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT) and other shared-IP practices by ISPs have become increasingly widespread as a practical response to the global IPv4 address shortage.

This presents a problem for sectors and use cases wherein precise insights on IP behavior are essential, such as online advertising, contextual and location targeting, cybersecurity and threat analysis, DRM/licensing enforcement, fraud detection and compliance.

"IP geolocation has evolved far beyond geolocating an IP address to a point on a map. With the growth of shared IP environments, and persistent IPv4 scarcity, understanding IP behavior is now a prerequisite for trustable insights," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer, Digital Element. "NAT Detector helps organizations distinguish NAT-associated addresses with confidence, empowering them to interpret IP data more accurately and act strategically across every connected channel."

As shared and carrier-level NAT usage spreads, so do the limitations of traditional IP intelligence. NAT Detector solves these challenges by flagging when an IP may represent multiple subscribers or endpoints. This helps improve modelling and measurement across a spectrum of modern use cases, including:

Adtech Marketing: More accurate audience segmentation and regional targeting by recognizing when an IP does not represent a precise geographic user.

More accurate audience segmentation and regional targeting by recognizing when an IP does represent a precise geographic user. Cybersecurity Fraud Prevention: Enhanced risk scoring by understanding when traffic originates from shared infrastructure that may dilute traditional IP-level signals.

Enhanced risk scoring by understanding when traffic originates from shared infrastructure that may dilute traditional IP-level signals. DRM Content Licensing: Stronger compliance enforcement by highlighting potential discrepancies between IP-based location and actual user location.

Stronger compliance enforcement by highlighting potential discrepancies between IP-based location and actual user location. Fintech Compliance: Better anti-fraud and KYC/KYB outcomes through refined interpretation of IP-associated behaviors.

