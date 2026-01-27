Production-grade AI transforms quantitative workflows-from scenario analysis to tail risk modeling-inside investment risk operations engine

Clearwater Analytics(NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced breakthrough embedded agentic AI capabilities within Beacon by CWAN, its enterprise risk and quantitative analytics platform, enabling risk teams to accelerate model validation, exposure analysis, and decision-making.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and portfolio complexity reaches unprecedented levels, traditional risk platforms are failing institutional investors when they need answers most. Built specifically for quantitative developers and risk professionals managing complex institutional portfolios, CWAN's embedded AI operates within Beacon's calculation engine itself, training the agents our clients deploy on data grounded in a firm's actual positions, validated models, and real-time calculations.

This breakthrough architecture processes live positions and validated models in real-time, eliminating the manual export, analysis, and re-input cycles that plague traditional solutions. The result: continuous AI-powered risk analysis that scales from individual trades to enterprise-wide exposures, enabling teams to validate assumptions, stress test portfolios, and explain exposures to stakeholders without leaving their core risk modeling environment.

With these new capabilities that transform institutional risk operations, clients can conduct:

Model validation at lightning speed: Validate VaR models, credit risk frameworks, and custom analytics against multiple instrument types and market scenarios reducing validation from weeks to hours. Generate model documentation adapted for different audiences ranging from technical validation reports for quants to executive summaries for CROs, while maintaining full audit trails and assumption transparency.

Instant exposure intelligence and scenario analysis: Break down portfolio risk instantly by currency, tenor, asset type, rating, strategy, or any custom dimension. Run "what-if" scenarios and stress tests with natural language queries, then drill down to underlying positions and sensitivity drivers on demand. All outputs trace directly back to Beacon's calculation engine.

Operationalized risk workflows: Deploy specialized AI agents for recurring tasks such as limits monitoring, regulatory reporting preparation, tail risk analysis, and cross-portfolio exposure aggregation. These agents execute multi-step processes end-to-end within Beacon's governed environment, not just generating suggestions, but completing workflows that previously required manual coordination across teams.

"Risk management requires precise and deterministic models. Our risk architecture and APIs are designed with AI in mind to enable agentic workflows and explainability to allow you to trace the analysis back to underlying positions and validation models," said Kirat Singh, President, Risk Alternative Assets at Clearwater Analytics. "The extensible nature of our platform allows you to create your own agents, tools and workflows leveraging our powerful cross asset risk analytics."

Enterprise-grade security and governance meet AI capabilities

The embedded AI capabilities operate entirely within each customer's cloud environment, ensuring bank-grade security and complete data isolation. CWAN's architecture enables quantitative teams to build validated agentic workflows once and deploy them across the organization. Traders can query exposures in real time, risk managers can generate scenario analyses for committees, and operations teams can automate recurring reports.

"This release extends CWAN's broader AI platform strategy announced in November of 2025, which made 800+ AI agents available for deployment across more than $10 trillion in client assets," added Singh. "Within 24 months, AI-native risk platforms will be table stakes for institutional investors. We're rearchitecting that future with AI embedded into risk, institutional-grade governance, and a cloud-native architecture that delivers real-time insights across the entire investment lifecycle."

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally.Learn more at www.cwan.com.

