Fully Integrated Suite of AI-Powered Agents Elevates Workplace and Customer Experiences by Boosting Engagement, Connection, and Productivity

Korbyt, the leader in enterprise digital signage and workplace experience solutions, will unveil at ISE 2026 the latest additions to its integrated suite of AI agents for the workplace. The company which previously launched CreateAIfor content creation and CurateAI for content tagging optimization will demonstrate to ISE attendees its new ConciergeAI for space booking, the first feature of CommandAI for device management, as well as new contextual editing capabilities within CreateAI

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127202054/en/

ConciergeAI is a native, Outlook-based conversational AI assistant that eliminates the friction of booking traditional room, desk, and work spaces by meeting users where they already work.

Korbyt's 5CAIagent suite empowers workplace experience teams to automate critical communication and space management tasks to reduce manual effort, accelerate execution, and allow non-technical teams to deliver better output, faster. The result is a more agile workplace that works smarter, not harder.

"Great workplace and customer experiences happen when technology works quietly in the background," said Travis Kemp, VP of Product Management at Korbyt. "With our expanded 5CAI agent suite, we're helping organizations create more responsive, personalized environments that foster deeper employee engagement and enhance customer experiences without burdening IT or facilities teams that are already stretched thin."

Korbyt will demonstrate the two new AI agents ConciergeAI and CommandAI - as well as new contextual editing capabilities of its existing CreateAI agent at ISE at stand 4B530:

ConciergeAI is a native, Outlook-based conversational AI assistant that eliminates the friction of booking traditional room, desk, and work spaces by meeting users where they already work. More than a chatbot, ConciergeAI not only understands natural language, but also remembers individual preferences, and coordinates bookings across teams to make hybrid work seamless. By proactively sending reminders and handling reservations in seconds directly within Outlook, it reduces booking time by up to 75%, while eliminating unnecessary steps and scheduling headaches.

CommandAI is designed to offer a suite of advanced device management tools, with Screen Detective launching as its first feature. It leverages machine learning, advanced telemetry, and auto-recovery to deliver reliable, consistent screen performance at scale. By continuously monitoring what's really happening on every display, it automatically detects and resolves common issues like black screens, frozen content, and device failures before they disrupt communications. Smarter alerts, proactive issue resolution, and future-ready device compatibility help teams stay ahead of problems, reduce manual intervention, and keep critical messaging running 24/7 without constant oversight.

CreateAI, first introduced in June 2025 at the InfoComm tradeshow in Orlando, now features new contextual editing capabilities, enabling teams to edit and transform images instantly to produce faster, brand-aligned creative assets without ever leaving the platform. With flexible, AI-powered image editing built directly into the Korbyt platform, users can refine visuals in context, maintain campaign consistency, and move through design cycles more efficiently without juggling external tools or increasing costs. Built-in version history and detailed change logs make every update smart, reusable, and fully auditable, ensuring creative work is faster, more accountable, and always aligned with brand standards.

Korbyt's suite of 5CAI agents is available via the Korbyt Anywhere digital signage and workplace experience platform. Visit https://gokorbyt.com to learn more about Korbyt Anywhere, and follow Korbyt on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Korbyt

Korbyt helps corporate enterprises create impactful workplace and customer experiences across digital channels and physical locations to engage any audience effectively. The Korbyt Anywhere platform empowers organizations with dynamic, data-driven communication through digital signage, desktop, email, mobile devices and space booking solutions, enabling seamless collaboration across all touchpoints. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Korbyt transforms customer and workplace experiences (WEX) with integrated digital signage, workplace communications and workplace management solutions. For more information, visit GoKorbyt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127202054/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

John Snedigar, Faultline Communications

john@faultlinecomms.com 408-705-7518