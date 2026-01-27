Revenue gains, global expansion, industry recognition, and ESG leadership supported continued growth in 2025

2025 represented another successful year for PQE Group, a consulting firm in the Life Sciences industry based in Florence (Italy) that includes more than 2000 employees and 40+ offices worldwide. Recently named "Best Managed Company" by Deloitte Private for the sixth consecutive year, the Group achieved a rise in revenue, which reached 105 millions in 2025, an increase of 7% compared to the €97,5M millions realized in 2024.

Founded by CEO Gilda D'Incerti in 1998, PQE Group is a women-owned company that has received numerous industry certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001, which is the world's best-known standard for information security, and ISO 9001, which focuses on quality management systems. To enhance its ongoing global expansion efforts, in 2025 PQE further expanded in the APAC Region, continued to strengthen its presence in North America, and established new offices in Latina, Italy and Copenhagen, Denmark. PQE also deepened its commitment to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 2025, focusing heavily on PQE's AI and Cybersecurity Services excellence and allocating significant resources to stay abreast of AI technological advancements, trends, and offerings in the Life Sciences industry.

In addition to receiving Deloitte Private's Best Managed Company 2025 Award, PQE's achievements and recognitions throughout the year included: Great Place to Work Certification for its US Subsidiary for the fourth consecutive year; Best Life Science Company in Maryland by Stellar Business Awards; Ecovadis Badge for Sustainability Excellence 2026; and recognition among the top 75 ESG performers at the Sustainability Award 2025, receiving the 2025 Sustainability Award Italy, which recognizes PQE's commitment to ESG, the goals of which are published in its Sustainability Report each year, thereby disclosing detailed information on PQE's sustainability strategy.

In 2025, PQE enhanced its already knowledgeable, professional SME staff by hiring additional senior level consultants and industry experts in numerous service areas, including the recent appointment of Francesco Minà as new Vice President Operations, who, after two decades spent working in the field of Automation and Operational Excellence for Johnson Johnson, will now lead the service delivery of PQE Group at global level.

"2025 has been a positive year for PQE Group, a private company, made in Italy, with an international dimension," said Gilda D'Incerti, PQE Group's CEO Founder. "This allows us to be in competition with the biggest consulting companies," she continued, "and not only because of our global network and substantial number of highly specialized resources. By continuously monitoring industry trends and evolving technologies, we provide high-level solutions at competitive costs, pairing local responsiveness with global expertise, and we are quickly becoming one of the top worldwide consulting companies in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries."

As PQE continues to expand its global network, it is very committed to investing in expertise and knowledgeable professionals, delivering innovative and impactful solutions for its clients worldwide, and giving back through meaningful social responsibility initiatives- alongside an on-going commitment to patients' safety and constant efforts to positively enhance the Life Science industry. On this note, the company is a proud member of the EU-funded Project-COMFORT Consortium that aims to transform healthcare through Patient Centric micro-Sampling (PCmS), a minimally invasive method for collecting and analyzing blood samples outside traditional clinical settings. For this effort, PQE is currently leading the "Work Package 7: Laying the Foundation for the Future", to engage with the project's audiences by sharing insights, updates, and outputs such as reports and publications.

About PQE Group

Established in Florence, Italy, in 1998, PQE Group is a woman-owned leading Life Science consulting firm, providing high-quality solutions in GCP, GLP, GMP, and GDP areas to both industry giants and small-mid-size businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability and with a global presence through its 40+ offices located around the world and 2000+ professional employees, PQE Group continues to set industry benchmarks and drive positive change in the Life Science sector. The Group's CEO Founder, Gilda D'Incerti, has also launched ReSQ-UP, a groundbreaking initiative in the Clinical Research Organizations field, focusing on supporting emerging startups in women's health (FemTech), medical devices, and innovations in the biotech sector.

Visit us at PQE Group: Home PQE Group and follow PQE Group on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook

Learn more about Project-COMFORT: Home Project-COMFORT, and follow us on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127299159/en/

Contacts:

PQE Group Press Office Contacts: press@pqegroup.com

PQE Global

Debra J. Kaufmann

d.kaufmann@pqegroup.com

Mobile Phone US: +240-704-0550