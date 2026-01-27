Sigma and Snowflake deliver an end-to-end data foundation across the energy lifecycle, helping energy organizations modernize operations, improve resiliency, and scale AI-driven insights

Sigma, the leader in AI applications, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake's new Energy Solutions and help energy organizations use data and AI more effectively across their operations. Through this collaboration, Sigma, Snowflake, and other industry leaders are empowering oil and gas, power, and utilities providers to modernize infrastructure, improve efficiency, and accelerate progress toward a more reliable and lower-carbon future.

As energy companies face growing pressure to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight, Sigma, leveraging Snowflake, delivers a unified data foundation that resolves the Overall Process Effectiveness (OPE) paradox. By bridging the gap between plant-level physics and real-time market pricing, this foundation enables producers to pivot from volume-based output to maximum-margin optimization.

Purpose-built for flow-based, continuous production environments, this approach emphasizes yield-based efficiency, helping organizations reduce losses from off-spec production, downtime, and energy inefficiencies. With Sigma and Snowflake, joint customers can bring together critical data across IT, OT, and IoT systems to activate AI-powered insights for safer, more efficient, and more resilient operations.

"Energy organizations are under increasing pressure to operate more efficiently, securely, and resiliently while managing massive volumes of operational data," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "By leveraging Snowflake on this solution, we're combining Sigma's ability to turn live cloud data into intuitive, AI-powered applications with Snowflake's Energy Solutions, giving joint customers a unified foundation to improve overall process effectiveness, optimize yield, and make faster, more confident decisions across the energy lifecycle."

As energy systems become more interconnected and digital, organizations need a unified and governed view of their most critical data. Snowflake's Energy Solutions establish this foundation by helping companies bridge traditionally siloed IT and OT systems, collaborate more seamlessly with ecosystem partners, and unlock new AI-driven capabilities that improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance.

"Energy companies aren't just modernizing systems they're redefining how the world energizes the future," said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. "Together with Sigma, we are helping organizations build a trusted data foundation that turns complexity into clarity. By unifying IT and OT data and activating AI responsibly, companies gain the real-time intelligence needed to run more reliable operations and accelerate low-carbon solutions in an increasingly dynamic landscape."

Snowflake and Sigma together help energy organizations:

Unify IT, OT IoT Data for Market-Aware Operations: Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, and market data into one secure platform. Provide real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management, and customer operations.

Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, and market data into one secure platform. Provide real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management, and customer operations. Democratize Expert Analysis with Cortex AI: Empower managers to ask natural language questions to get instant root-cause analysis, then use Sigma writeback to immediately update production plans and close the loop from insight to action.

Empower managers to ask natural language questions to get instant root-cause analysis, then use Sigma writeback to immediately update production plans and close the loop from insight to action. Improve Safety, Efficiency Emissions Reduction: Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property, and the environment.

Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property, and the environment. Modernize Infrastructure with Built-In Security Governance: Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Scale AI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements.

Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Scale AI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements. Collaborate Across the Energy Value Chain: Use secure data sharing and Snowflake Marketplace to enable multi-party collaboration with suppliers, regulators, asset operators, and service partners.

To learn more about Sigma's collaboration with Snowflake, click here.

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to AI apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. To learn more about how Sigma can accelerate insights, improve performance, and drive innovation by seamlessly integrating AI, apps, and analytics, visit Sigma.

