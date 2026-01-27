Antigravity Updates A1 with Virtual Flight Simulator and Announces 15% Off US Sale

The world's first 8K 360 drone expands US retail availability to Amazon following breakout success at CES.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity will announce a major feature update for the Antigravity A1, introducing a built-in Flight Simulator to help new pilots master the skies. To celebrate the update, the brand is offering a 15% discount on all A1 bundles globally from January 27 to February 9.

Following a breakout performance at CES, the A1 has seen impressive sales momentum, becoming a top seller at Best Buy and official channels. Antigravity is also proud to announce that the A1 is now fully available on Amazon, further expanding access for US customers.

New Feature: Flight Simulator

To welcome new pilots to the A1 experience, Antigravity has released the Flight Simulator. Accessible directly inside the Vision Goggles, this feature creates a complete virtual flying environment that faithfully replicates the A1's physics and handling, allowing those new to flight to simulate before taking to the skies for real.

The simulator offers a low-risk entry, allowing new pilots to build muscle memory without risking a crash. While at home preparing for the next shoot, or waiting for weather to clear, the simulator stands as the perfect choice to hone flight skills in the real world.

Pilots can officially update and experience this new feature on January 29th.

Widely Available and Fully Compliant

With its expansion to Amazon, the A1 remains one of the few premium drones widely available across major US retailers. Antigravity confirms that all A1 models remain fully compliant following the recent FCC "Covered List" update. The import, distribution, sale, and operation of the A1 continue without restriction, ensuring that US customers can fly with total peace of mind.

Limited Time Offer: 15% Off A1

To celebrate Antigravity's latest update, the brand is offering 15% off all three A1 bundles (Standard, Explorer, and Infinity) globally from Jan 27 to Feb 9. For more information, visit antigravity.tech .

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 and third parties, Antigravity uses the latest 360 technology to build powerful drones that are immersive and easy for anyone to fly. The company is pioneering a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers by making drone flight more expressive and inclusive. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, Antigravity released its first drone in late 2025.

¹ The term "world's first" refers to the fact that, as of July 28, 2025, Antigravity has announced the market's first 8K all-in-one 360 drone. It captures high-quality 360 video directly without the need for an external 360 camera attachment. The drone features a built-in 360 camera, supports real-time data transmission, and allows users to adjust shooting parameters on the fly.

