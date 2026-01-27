Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
Aurzen Official: Aurzen Super Bowl Projector Deals: Big-Screen Viewing for Less

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen launched Super Bowl Projector Deals for viewers who want a big-screen experience without paying TV-sized prices, offering a more flexible and affordable alternative, backed by verified specs based on real-world testing.

Super Bowl has become one of the biggest viewing moments of the year for sports and entertainment fans alike. Whether you're tuning in for the game, the halftime show, or simply gathering friends around good food, one thing is clear: watching on a small screen doesn't quite do the moment justice.

Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector EAZZE D1R Cube

  • U.S.: was US$249.99, now: US$169.99 at Amazon US
  • Canada: CA$195.49 (15% off) at Amazon CA starting February 2

The Roku TV D1R Cube features a built-in Roku TV experience, 1080p resolution, and Dolby Audio in a compact, easy-to-use design. It's a great fit for indoor viewing in dim or moderate lighting, with a sealed optical engine for added durability.

Aurzen EAZZE D1

  • U.S.: US$99.99 (33% off) at Amazon US starting February 2
  • Canada: was CA$169.99, now: CA$144.49 at Amazon CA

With a built-in smart TV and 4K support, the D1 delivers a surprisingly complete big-screen experience for under US$100, making it a solid entry-level option for casual viewing and Super Bowl watch parties.

Aurzen EAZZE D1G

  • U.S.: US$169.99 (23% off) at Amazon US starting February 2
  • Canada: was CA$229.99, now: CA$195.49 at Amazon CA

The D1G steps things up with improved brightness and built-in Google TV, making it a better fit for living rooms where you don't want to sit in complete darkness just to see the score.

Aurzen BOOM mini

  • U.S.: was US$349.99, now: US$229.99 at Amazon US
  • Canada: CA$288.99 (15% off) at Amazon CA starting February 2

The BOOM mini pairs Google TV with 10W Dolby Audio speakers and 500 ANSI lumens brightness for clear visuals and immersive sound. Its portable design makes it ideal for Super Bowl watch parties at home, in the backyard, or anywhere with a wall to project on.

Aurzen BOOM air

  • U.S.: was US$299.99, now: US$179.99 at Amazon US

Offering the biggest discount in the lineup, the BOOM air delivers punchy audio in a portable design without the need for extra speakers. USB-C and 65W PD power bank support enable outdoor and on-the-go viewing.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurzen-super-bowl-projector-deals-big-screen-viewing-for-less-302671035.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
