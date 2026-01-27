Anzeige
27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 15:10 Uhr
Evosep Launches IQ/OQ Protocols for the Evosep Eno System at WCBP 2026

Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCBP -- Evosep is proud to announce a major advancement in quality assurance for pharmaceutical and regulated laboratories with the introduction of Installation Qualification (IQ) and Operational Qualification (OQ) protocols for its Evosep Eno system. This milestone will be showcased at the WCBP Symposium in Washington, reinforcing Evosep's commitment to enable seamless integration of high-throughput proteomics into environments where precision, reliability, and compliance are paramount.

RaisingtheBarforQualityand Compliance

The new IQ/OQ service offerings are designed to ensure that Evosep's solutions meet the stringent quality and compliance standards required in regulated pharma environments. By providing comprehensive IQ/OQ services, including innovative, patent-pending OQ methodology and fully automated reporting, Evosep empowers pharmaceutical and Contract Research Organization (CRO) laboratories to:

  • Accelerate system validation and integration
  • Confidently meet regulatory demands
  • Ensure optimal performance and compliance

UnlockingValueforPharmaandthePromiseofProteomics

By combining robust qualification protocols with Evosep's high-throughput workflows, pharma and CRO laboratories can significantly reduce time-to-validation and streamline complex processes. This not only ensures compliance but also accelerates the adoption of proteomics as a powerful tool for biotherapeutic development. Proteomics offers unparalleled insights into protein expression and function, critical for understanding disease mechanisms, identifying biomarkers, and developing safer, more effective drugs. With Evosep Eno and IQ/OQ protocols, regulated labs can confidently harness these capabilities, paving the way for faster innovation and improved patient outcomes.

This initiative underscores Evosep's ongoing mission to deliver efficient, compliant tools that drive innovation in drug discovery and development.

NotetoEditors:

Join us at WCBP in Washington to learn more about how IQ/OQ protocols for Evosep Eno set a new benchmark for quality in biotherapeutic drug development. Discover how Evosep is helping pharma and CRO labs streamline workflows and achieve regulatory alignment with confidence.

For more information, please call +45 2633 2021, e-mail info@evosep.com, or visit evosep.com

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today's alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at evosep.com.

The Evosep Eno is classified as General Laboratory Equipment. Evosep and Evotip are registered trademarks of Evosep in the US.

Figure_one_EvosepEno_2200

Figure One: The new Evosep Eno from Evosep will set the stage for next generation LC-MS based proteomics

Media Contact Information:
Christian Ravnsborg
+ 45 26 33 20 21
cr@evosep.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50fe940d-b641-458e-b033-b45e9d94230e


