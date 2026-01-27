ControlUp Expands AI Leadership with Unipath Acquisition

Agentic AI framework advances self-learning automation that eliminates IT involvement in building remediations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced the acquisition of Unipath, an AI-powered security automation and SOAR platform. This acquisition marks a major step forward in ControlUp's Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) strategy, extending its AI capabilities with a new agentic AI framework that learns from employee interactions, autonomously diagnoses issues, and generates remediations without requiring IT teams to design, script, or maintain automation workflows.

ControlUp already leads the market in real-time visibility, collecting telemetry every three seconds across thousands of signals to power proactive remediation and intelligent automation. With the addition of Unipath, ControlUp moves beyond traditional rules- and script-based automation to a self-learning remediation model. This new model is designed to anticipate issues, dynamically determine actions based on context, real-time data, and employee input, and continuously improve outcomes over time.

"We're taking Autonomous Endpoint Management from vision to reality for our customers, delivering real value to IT teams and better experiences for employees," said Jed Ayres, CEO of ControlUp. "By bringing Unipath's agentic AI into the ControlUp platform, we can resolve issues directly and in real-time, often without involving the helpdesk. And we're doing this with the governance and security standards required by banks, hospitals, and global enterprises, so a self-healing workplace becomes not just possible, but practical and trusted."

"Unipath was founded to simplify automation so security teams can handle more with less effort," said Mike Admon, Founder and CEO, Unipath. "By combining our agentic AI with ControlUp's real-time DEX platform, we're creating something entirely new. We are delivering technology that understands the problem, determines the action, and creates the resolution on its own. We're joining ControlUp because we share a vision for AI that reduces complexity and helps organizations operate without friction."

Unipath brings expertise in contextual decisioning, rapid time-to-value automation and AI-led operations. Its platform is known for reducing incident response time by up to 90 percent through automated analysis, integrated intelligence, and a data layer that aligns inputs from dozens of systems into a single operational view. These capabilities will directly contribute to accelerating ControlUp's automation capabilities roadmap.

ControlUp's AI roadmap now extends across three layers:

Intelligent Insight. Real-time telemetry collected every three seconds delivers the foundational data for anomaly detection, variance analysis, and experience scoring.

Real-time telemetry collected every three seconds delivers the foundational data for anomaly detection, variance analysis, and experience scoring. Conversational AI and Self - Service. LLM-powered interactions enable employees to resolve issues through natural language, without IT intervention.

LLM-powered interactions enable employees to resolve issues through natural language, without IT intervention. Agentic AI and Automation. Unipath technology dynamically generates remediations based on outcomes and context, with IT validating results rather than building workflows.



Unipath capabilities will be integrated into the ControlUp ONE platform in phases throughout 2026. Early access will be available to select customers and partners.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)-empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools. Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workplace runs itself. To learn more, visit www.controlup.com .