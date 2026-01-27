Revecore Reports Record Growth in 2025 as Health Systems Intensify Focus on Revenue Cycle Performance

Expanded customer engagements, partnership initiatives, product updates, and industry recognition highlight strong momentum for market leader

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Revecore, a leading provider of complex revenue cycle management solutions for hospital systems nationwide, today announced a record-breaking 2025 marked by a 26% increase in new business, expanded engagements with existing customers, key additions to the executive leadership team, industry recognition, and new partnership initiatives. This momentum underscores the company's rapid growth and position as a comprehensive, outcomes-driven partner that supports health systems in navigating an unpredictable, high-friction payment environment.

In 2025, Revecore achieved its strongest year of growth to date, driven by the addition of new health system clients. These organizations, ranging from community hospitals to multi-state health systems, collectively represent 79 facilities and $91 billion in annual net patient revenue.

At the same time, 24% of Revecore's existing clients increased the scope of their services. Demand for Revecore's denials and receivables offerings was especially strong, with a combined growth of 109% - reflecting the urgency health systems face in managing payer scrutiny, denials, underpayments, and delayed reimbursement. From 2024 to 2025, Revecore increased recovered revenue on behalf of its clients by more than 25%, underscoring consistent performance and focus on client outcomes to address these market pressures.

In response to evolving payer behavior, Revecore continues to invest in its proprietary technology, AI-enabled intelligence, and specialized expertise that helps hospitals protect margins, improve revenue integrity, and achieve greater financial predictability. "Health systems are operating in one of the most challenging reimbursement environments in recent years," said Noah Breslow, CEO of Revecore. "Providers are looking for partners who can help them manage complexity, protect earned revenue, and leverage machine learning and AI to deliver reliable performance across the revenue cycle. Our momentum in 2025 reflects the trust health systems place in Revecore as those pressures continue to intensify."

Revecore's success was further reinforced by independent industry validation. In the 2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, Revecore earned its fifth consecutive Best in KLAS award for Complex Claims Services, setting a new record in the category and earning all "A's" from clients on customer experience pillars including Loyalty, Operations, Relationship, Services, and Value.

Revecore also made strategic operations and leadership updates - it rolled out a unified support model to deliver a more consistent, coordinated client experience across service lines, and appointed a new Chief Operations Officer and Chief Customer Officer to support immediate priorities and long-term goals.

Another 2025 highlight for Revecore was the launch of its partnership program, designed to connect organizations with aligned capabilities across the hospital ecosystem to support customers through deep, seamless integrations and data-driven insights, fostering collaboration and innovation.

"Revenue cycle complexity doesn't come from a single problem - it comes from how denials, underpayments, complex claims, and receivables intersect differently for every organization," said Wes Pass, CRO, Data Marshall. "Through the Revecore partner program, we're able to integrate our capabilities into a broader, outcome-driven approach that helps providers recover earned revenue and bring greater control to their most complex revenue challenges."

Looking ahead, Revecore plans to continue enhancing its service portfolio, technology capabilities, and partner ecosystem in 2026, while deepening relationships with existing clients. The company also expects to announce new initiatives to help health systems adapt to ongoing reimbursement complexity.

About Revecore

Revecore is a trusted partner to 1,300 hospitals and health systems nationwide, specializing in complex revenue cycle management. Purpose-built to master revenue cycle complexity, and informed by decades of operating experience, Revecore combines AI-enabled technology platforms, proprietary claims scoring models, deep clinical and reimbursement expertise, and an outcome-aligned partnership model to deliver outsized financial impact. A five-time Best in KLAS award winner for Complex Claims Services, the company has helped providers recover billions of earned revenue by resolving denials, underpayments and complex claims at scale. For more information or to learn more about Revecore's partner program visit www.revecore.com.

