MSB Global Group Berhad: MSB Global Enters into Strategic MoU to Explore Energy Storage Opportunities in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / MSB Global Group Berhad ("MSB Global" or the "Group"), a leading player in Malaysia's aftermarket automotive parts and component industry, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MSB Machinery Corporation (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd ("MSB Machinery"), has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Zhejiang GSP&DC Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang GSP&DC"/ "??????????????"), a subsidiary of GSP Automotive GroupWenzhou Co., Ltd ("GSP Automotive Group"), to jointly explore and develop energy storage opportunities in Malaysia.

(MSB Machinery and Zhejiang GSP&DC are collectively referred to as the "Parties", and individually as the "Party".)

The MoU establishes a framework for strategic cooperation between the Parties, leveraging Zhejiang GSP&DC's capabilities in solid-liquid hybrid battery technology and energy storage technology and MSB Machinery's local market presence, operational experience, and distribution network in Malaysia. The collaboration is aimed at assessing market potential and customer demand across various energy storage applications, particularly within the commercial, industrial, and selected residential segments.

Under the framework arrangement, both Parties will form dedicated working teams to coordinate market studies, project evaluation, and business development initiatives. The MoU provides for joint planning and information exchange to support market entry strategies, while any specific projects, commercial arrangements, or contractual commitments will be subject to further discussions and the execution of separate definitive agreements.

Zhejiang GSP&DC focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid-liquid hybrid battery technology and energy storage technology solutions. Its product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including commercial and industrial energy storage. The company operates with vertically integrated capabilities spanning battery cell development, system integration, and application deployment, supported by in-house research and development resources and relevant technical certifications including IEC 62619:2022.

Solid-liquid hybrid battery technology is increasingly viewed as a potential evolution within the energy storage landscape, offering attributes such as improved safety performance, higher energy density, and broader operating temperature ranges compared with conventional liquid lithium batteries. As Malaysia continues to advance its renewable energy agenda, the need for reliable and scalable energy storage solutions is expected to grow, particularly to support grid stability and industrial energy management.

MSB Global noted that the MoU is anchored in a long-standing relationship with the broader GSP group, built through years of collaboration within the automotive aftermarket sector. The strategic cooperation reflects mutual trust and familiarity between the Parties and represents a structured approach for MSB Global to participate in the energy storage ecosystem through market-driven and project-based opportunities, without diverting from its core business focus. The MoU does not entail manufacturing commitments or guaranteed project awards and allows both Parties to progress cautiously, guided by market demand, regulatory requirements, and commercial viability.

Datuk Ow Kee Foo, Managing Director of MSB Global, commented, "Energy storage plays an increasingly important role as renewable energy adoption expands. This MoU provides an opportunity for MSB Machinery to work alongside an experienced technology partner to better understand the market landscape and identify viable opportunities in a disciplined and structured manner."

He added, "Our priority remains the continued execution and growth of our core automotive aftermarket and lubricants businesses. Any participation in energy storage-related opportunities will be evaluated carefully, with emphasis on risk management, demand visibility, and long-term sustainability."

Looking ahead, MSB Global believes that a framework-based collaboration approach allows the Group to remain flexible while positioning itself to respond selectively to relevant energy storage opportunities arising alongside the expansion of renewable energy deployment as the Malaysian market evolves. The Group will continue to adopt a prudent and balanced approach in assessing potential initiatives arising from the MoU, in line with its overall growth strategy.

ABOUT MSB GLOBAL GROUP BERHAD

MSB Global Group Berhad ("MSB Global" or the "Group") are principally involved in the marketing, trading and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts and components as well as automotive lubricants and fluids. The Group is the exclusive distributor of GSP-branded automotive parts in Malaysia, supplying aftermarket automotive parts and components such as ?driveshafts, wheel hub assembly, suspension parts, steering racks, and others. The Group holds a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement with GSP Nanjing Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd ("GSP Automotive Group"), a China-based manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is the brand owner of GSP automotive parts and components, reinforcing the strong partnership between MSB Global and GSP Automotive Group. This agreement further solidifies the Group's commitment to delivering high-quality aftermarket automotive solutions in Malaysia. In addition, MSB Global has strengthened its presence in the automotive lubricant and fluid segment through its in-house brands, FK FUKUOKA and ZR.ZURIC, which offers engine oil, automotive transmission fluid, gear oil, and brake fluid. The Group remains dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions, strengthening its market position, and driving long-term growth in Malaysia's aftermarket automotive industry.

For more information, visit https://msbglobal.com.my/.

