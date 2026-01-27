Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 16:02
75,05 Euro
+0,33 % +0,25
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,8574,9516:28
74,9575,0516:27
Dow Jones News
27.01.2026 15:33 Uhr
149 Leser
Amundi ETF ICAV: Notice to Shareholders

Amundi ETF ICAV (MSCU,PACW,WEHG,MWOZ,UTEC) 
Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
27-Jan-2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
 
AMUNDI ETF ICAV 
 
One George's Quay Plaza 
 
George's Quay 
 
Dublin 2 
 
Ireland 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
January 27, 2026 

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding Amundi ETF ICAV distribution 
shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 

 - Ex-date: February 10, 2026 
 - Record date: February 11, 2026 
 - Payment date: February 18, 2026 
  
 
ETF Name             ISIN     Share Class  TIDM  Listing   Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol 
                       Currency        Currency  share class currency) 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF  IE000IEGVMH6 USD      MSCU LN GBP     0.493             BT3MD62 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Prime All Country World  IE0009HF1MK9 USD      PACW LN GBP     0.192             BP39020 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Prime All Country World  IE000KTD59H4 GBP      WEHG LN GBP     0.054             BS9CXQ9 
UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged 
 
 
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF  IE000QIF5N15 USD      MWOZ LN GBP     0.6              BT28N16 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight IE000Y9MG996 USD      UTEC LN GBP     0.126             BT3MD73 
UCITS ETF DR - USD

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     IE000IEGVMH6, IE0009HF1MK9, IE000KTD59H4, IE000QIF5N15, IE000Y9MG996 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MSCU,PACW,WEHG,MWOZ,UTEC 
LEI Code:   213800GGZLHFKWV2RW41 
Sequence No.: 416318 
EQS News ID:  2266700 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266700&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
