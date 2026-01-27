DJ Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi ETF ICAV (MSCU,PACW,WEHG,MWOZ,UTEC) Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 27-Jan-2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF ICAV One George's Quay Plaza George's Quay Dublin 2 Ireland ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS January 27, 2026 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding Amundi ETF ICAV distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Ex-date: February 10, 2026 - Record date: February 11, 2026 - Payment date: February 18, 2026 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF IE000IEGVMH6 USD MSCU LN GBP 0.493 BT3MD62 Dist Amundi Prime All Country World IE0009HF1MK9 USD PACW LN GBP 0.192 BP39020 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Prime All Country World IE000KTD59H4 GBP WEHG LN GBP 0.054 BS9CXQ9 UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF IE000QIF5N15 USD MWOZ LN GBP 0.6 BT28N16 Dist Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight IE000Y9MG996 USD UTEC LN GBP 0.126 BT3MD73 UCITS ETF DR - USD

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

