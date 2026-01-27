Acoustic, L.P.: Acoustic Launches Native Integrations with Leading Commerce Platforms

Enterprise-Grade Connections to BigCommerce, Shopify, and WooCommerce Deliver Real-Time Catalog Sync and Unified Customer Insights for Retail Marketers

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic, a global leader in omnichannel marketing technology and customer engagement, today announced the availability of native, bi-directional integrations with the industry's leading commerce platforms - Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce - inside its flagship platform, Acoustic Connect.

The new integrations provide real-time, enterprise-scale ingestion of product catalogs, customer profiles, order events, and behavioral signals, giving ecommerce and retail marketers a comprehensive, continuously updated view of every customer interaction. This enhanced visibility allows marketers to see the moment intent appears and immediately act on those signals through the Acoustic Connect platform - unlocking a measurable performance edge across revenue, loyalty, and customer value.

"Marketers have long relied on integrations that are either too limited or too fragile to support real-time commerce," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Acoustic. "These new native integrations change that. We're giving ecommerce teams the ability to hear the full story behind every visit, search, browse, cart, and purchase-and to act instantly. This is the kind of modern, signal-driven marketing that delivers true competitive advantage."

Built for modern retail, not legacy workflows

Traditional marketing platforms rely on basic data syncs or fragile webhook connections that break under pressure. Acoustic Connect's integrations are purpose-built for high-volume commerce, delivering:

Large-scale catalog management supporting thousands of SKUs with variants, images, metadata, and category structures

Multi-store and multi-region support for global retail operations

Continuous bi-directional data sync with no manual refreshing or API rate limits

Instant historical backfill of orders and customer data for complete lifecycle visibility

Zero-code setup that takes minutes instead of weeks, with no middleware required





This level of depth and reliability gives marketers the confidence to build powerful lifecycle programs based on real behavior happening in their storefront right now - not yesterday's incomplete data.

Key features & capabilities:

Real-Time Catalog Sync: Automatically import complete product catalogs - variants, inventory, descriptions, pricing, and images-continuously updated to ensure accurate personalization and recommendations.

Behavioral Signals Turned into Intent: Capture cart additions, product views, searches, checkout abandonment, and purchase events in real time - transforming behavioral signals into built audiences and predictive opportunities.

Unified Journey Orchestration: Enable cross-channel journeys (email, SMS, push, WhatsApp) triggered instantly by catalog and commerce activity, without workarounds or IT dependency.

Audience Health & Lifecycle Insight: Map product-level behavior to lifecycle stages to identify "high-intent, low-cart," "repeat-ready," and "at-risk" segments, driving proactive engagement.

Enterprise Reliability & Scale: Designed to handle large-scale transaction volume, high SKUs, and always-on operations, ensuring accuracy and continuity as brands grow.





Why it matters for modern lifecycle marketers

Today's ecommerce teams require real-time visibility and operational agility that legacy ESPs and dated marketing stacks can't deliver. Acoustic Connect bridges this gap by combining:

Instant, signal-driven activation

A unified view of marketing + commerce data

High-fidelity product and behavioral intelligence

Predictive insights that surface new revenue opportunities

A marketer-led platform designed for speed and ease of use





These capabilities empower B2C teams to break free from slow, campaign-centric workflows and adopt an intent-driven, omnichannel model that drives measurable performance.

"Brands shouldn't have to choose between simple integrations that can't scale or custom connectors that constantly break," said John Riewerts, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Acoustic. "We built these native integrations to deliver real-time data fidelity at enterprise scale. Acoustic Connect continuously synchronizes catalogs, orders, and behavioral signals without API bottlenecks, webhook fragility, or manual maintenance. Marketers can trust that what they see is what's happening in the storefront at that exact moment-giving them the power to engage customers with precision and confidence."

Availability

The Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce integrations are generally available today for all Acoustic Connect customers. Commerce and retail brands can begin activating catalog triggers, lifecycle journeys, and audience health dashboards immediately.

About Acoustic

Acoustic delivers the modern alternative to legacy marketing platforms, giving B2C brands a unified customer engagement platform built around an Intent-Driven Marketing model. Its flagship product, Acoustic Connect, combines behavioral data, product catalog insights, predictive analytics, and multichannel orchestration. Together, these capabilities support cross-channel marketing and omnichannel customer engagement within a single cloud-native solution built for today's digital consumer.

Acoustic empowers marketers to eliminate redundant tools, accelerate campaign execution, and activate precise, data-driven and personalized customer journeys through real-time messaging that increase customer lifetime value, loyalty, and revenue. Trusted by brands around the world, Acoustic enables marketers to deliver billions of personalized messages annually - faster, smarter, and with greater impact. Learn more at www.acoustic.com.

