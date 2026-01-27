HONG KONG, Jan 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), jointly organised by the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) Government and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded successfully today. The forum attracted an enthusiastic response, drawing over 4,000 leaders from governments and business sectors across over 60 countries and regions. Over the two-day forum, over 150 financial officials, leaders of multilateral organisations, representatives from financial institutions and enterprises took the stages as speakers. The forum also launched the inaugural Global Business Summit to further integrate finance with key industries, driving innovation and economic development, while injecting strong momentum into Hong Kong as it embarks on a new chapter in the year ahead by strengthening its role through financial empowerment.The Asian Financial Forum kicked off International Financial Week 2026, marking the first significant financial event in the region this year. AFF's various sessions, including Plenary Sessions, Keynote Luncheons, a Breakfast Panel and thematic workshops, were all well attended. Guests engaged actively in exchanges on a wide range of trending topics, offering valuable insights and forwardlooking perspectives.At the Keynote Luncheon on the first day of AFF, Dr Jos' Manuel Barroso, Former President of the European Commission, Former Prime Minister of Portugal, and the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Goldman Sachs International, delivered a keynote speech on Hong Kong's pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation and how Asia can draw on Europe's experience to deepen economic integration. Dr Barroso said: 'What we are seeing now is a technological race. This creates instability. And so, the major companies in the world - American, European, but also in Asia - the leaders want to see how they can position their corporations in a favourable position facing the geopolitical risk and the technological risk.'Furthermore, at the Panel Discussion on Global Economic Outlook, Dr Zhu Min, Member of the Senior Expert Advisory Committee of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), spoke about the opportunities that renminbi internationalisation will bring to Hong Kong. He said: 'I see competition among the three major currencies. RMB internationalisation requires liquidity and a bond market - Hong Kong is perfectly positioned to provide this service.'At the forum yesterday, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau signed a cooperation agreement with the Shanghai Gold Exchange, marking a significant milestone in strengthening collaboration between the Hong Kong and Shanghai gold markets. The agreement established a highlevel cooperative governance framework for Hong Kong's central gold clearing system, explored opportunities for coordinated development of physical infrastructure, and enhanced market connectivity. This initiative represented an important step forward in Hong Kong's development as an international gold trading hub.The inaugural Global Business Summit, co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the HKSAR Government, HKTDC and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), was held today as part of AFF. The summit opened with welcome remarks delivered by Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, and Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC.Prof Ma said: 'Financial services help industries and investors maximise their investments and their impact. This will have far-reaching benefits, supporting continued technological breakthroughs, as well as closer integration and sustainable development. In this sense, the Global Business Summit reflects the greater emphasis we are placing on co-creation at this year's AFF. In these unpredictable times, working together on shared goals adds to the agility and resilience of our economies, our industries and businesses, and our communities. Hong Kong, under the 'One Country, Two Systems' arrangement, is perfectly suited to host these conversations and promote cross-sector collaboration, as a superconnector, super value-adder and supercollaborator. Our city is home to businesses from around the world. It is a bustling two-way gateway between the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world - helping high-growth enterprises from the Chinese Mainland to go global, while enabling high-growth foreign enterprises to enter China.'A Pledging Ceremony today demonstrated the commitment of HKSAR Government, the HKTDC and AFF Partners in working together to assist Chinese Mainland enterprises in going global via the Hong Kong platform and to integrate into overall national development. AFF Partners included EY, HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered, UBS, CICC, Huatai Securities, Bank of Communication (Hong Kong) and China CITIC Bank International. During the summit, a series of plenary sessions were held, including Business Plenary I - Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global, and Business Plenary II - Strategic Collaboration for Shared Growth, focusing on the latest opportunities in global market expansion and inbound foreign investment.In Business Plenary I - Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global, chaired by Victor Chu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, First Eastern Investment Group, and prominent business leaders from XPENG, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, LONGi Green Energy, Wusawa Advisory, Alibaba Group, Seres Group, and Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings), discussed how Chinese Mainland enterprises are formulating global expansion strategies amid shifts in the macroeconomic landscape. The speakers explored challenges these companies face and emerging opportunities in their pursuit of international growth.Leading global investment institutions and business executives shared their observations and strategies for entering the Chinese Mainland market in Business Plenary II - Strategic Collaboration for Shared Growth. With national policies promoting stronger domestic demand and high-quality development, the Chinese Mainland offers abundant opportunities for international enterprises to expand crossborder collaboration and deepen their positions along industry value chains. The session featured remarks by Liu Haoling, President, China Investment Corporation and was chaired by Lincoln Pan, Chief Executive Officer, Jardine Matheson. Speakers included representatives from Banking Circle, Infineon AG, Investcorp, JP Morgan, Revolut and Triton Partners. They engaged in an indepth discussion on how international companies can develop new business roadmaps in the Chinese Mainland through investment, partnerships and joint ventures. They examined Hong Kong's critical role as a gateway for international enterprises entering the Chinese Mainland market.During the session, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp, said: 'The China-Gulf Cooperation Council corridor is vital. We're connecting companies throughout the corridor, implementing Chinese technology there, and buying Chinese vehicles for logistics. It bridges the world's second-largest economy and the Gulf region, which is transforming with vast opportunities and capital. When you compare the valuations of Chinese companies and technologies with those from the West, there's no comparison. There is a significant appetite in the Gulf region to partner with them.'The summit featured a series of discussion sessions covering highgrowth, highvalue sectors, including biomedicine and healthcare, green energy, new consumer trends, artificial intelligence and robotics. The speaker lineup was powerful. In the session titled 'Biomedicine 2026: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities', Amgen and Merck highlighted key challenges facing the industry; notably the high cost and lengthy cycles of R&D. They emphasised the need to build diversified and internationalised financing channels, enabling financial services to play an empowering, multiplier role in accelerating technological translation and commercialisation.The sessions 'AI Infrastructure: Powering the Intelligent Supply Chain' and 'AI Driven Robotics and Autonomous Technologies Revolutionising Industry' featured a who's who of business leaders with speakers from DexForce Technology, JD.com and Pictet Group discussing scalable application strategies, key investment priorities and growth momentum generated through ecosystem collaboration. The latter session, chaired by Dr Allan Wong, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, VTech Holdings Limited; leaders from AI' Robotics, Galbot and Tencent offered forward looking insights into how AI driven robotics can integrate into the real economy, transforming sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and services, while creating entirely new investment opportunities.Polling on Future Technology Trends and Asset Allocation StrategiesAFF conducted realtime polling across multiple sessions to gauge participants' views on the global economic outlook, their expectations for future financial and technological trends, and their asset-allocation strategies. More than 70% of attendees were neutral to optimistic about the global economic outlook for this year. Meanwhile, 51.2% of participants believed that in today's rapidly evolving international landscape, priority should be given to developing artificial intelligence and AIdriven applications, followed by energy transition and sustainable development (20.3%).Onsite deal-making sessions and online platform extend outcomesThe HKTDC has long positioned AFF as a vital platform for facilitating international investment and driving substantive cooperation, proactively connecting enterprises with potential partners and providing businessmatching opportunities. During the forum, HKTDC and the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association continued to coorganise AFF Dealmaking. This year, AFF Dealmaking attracted over 280 investors and over 600 investment projects, resulting in more than 800 oneonone meetings that successfully connected global capital with investment opportunities. Among them, a returning participant from Thailand, who joined the event to explore new funding sources and coinvestment opportunities, said he was pleased to have met several promising potential partners. An Australian food processing project owner also reported positive outcomes, noting that the platform helped identify potential partners who can provide support beyond financial investment, including practical expertise and technical guidance.The matching services will move online on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 January, allowing investors and project owners to continue connecting via the online platform.This year's Project Investment Sessions highlighted several strategically essential development initiatives in Hong Kong. These included the Northern Metropolis, which drives crosssector collaboration and industry upgrading; SKYTOPIA, the Airport City development shaping the future international aviation hub at Hong Kong International Airport; and the Hong Kong'Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, which accelerates the growth of the I&T ecosystem in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Representatives of the respective organisations presented the latest project updates and investment opportunities on-site, offering participants deeper insights into Hong Kong's longterm plans for regional connectivity, innovationdriven development and infrastructure enhancement, underscoring the city's unique strengths as a premier international investment destination.In addition, on the first day of this year's AFF, Hong Kong foodtech company Techvalue International and Australia's Gryph Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint venture that will launch innovative plantbased products that can be prepared instantly with either cold or hot water. The collaboration was facilitated by the HKTDC Sydney Office, building on business connections the two parties developed through previous editions of AFF. The joint venture will first introduce its products in Papua New Guinea before gradually expanding into the Australian and New Zealand markets. It demonstrates Hong Kong's pivotal role in enabling crossborder collaboration in foodtech innovation.Four zones showcase new opportunities in innovation, sustainability and investmentThis year's AFF featured four key thematic zones - the FutureGreen Showcase, FintechHK Start-up Salon, InnoVenture Salon and Global Investment Zone - bringing together some 150 exhibitors, including EY (AFF's Knowledge Partner), HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered, CICC and Huatai Securities. The newly introduced FutureGreen Showcase highlighted the latest applications in green finance and green technology, fostering capital matching and collaboration with sustainable development projects. Exhibitors showcased solutions spanning green certification and standards, climaterisk assessment and reporting, carboncredit trading and management, regulatory compliance and ESG monitoring, demonstrating robust market demand for green transformation across different sectors.Two roundtable meetings were also held during AFF. The Hong Kong International Fundraising Roundtable 2026, held today, brought together senior executives from Chinese Mainland and overseas enterprises, as well as leaders from Hong Kong's financial and professional services sectors, to discuss how to meet financing needs across various industries. The Attracting Strategic Enterprises: Roundtable on Hong Kong Opportunities held on the first day of the AFF was coorganised for the first time by the HKTDC and the OASES. The session provided a dedicated platform for key Chinese Mainland and international enterprises interested in establishing or expanding their presence in Hong Kong to connect with local financial and professional service providers.2026 International Financial Week kicks off, showcasing Hong Kong as a leading international financial centreInternational Financial Week 2026 officially commenced on 26 January, featuring 14 industry events that span a wide range of globally watched financial and business topics, including ASEAN opportunities, digital finance, green finance, family offices, private equity and alternative investments. WebsitesAsian Financial Forum: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/aff/Photos Download: https://bit.ly/3M8fWBlThe 19th Asian Financial Forum, co-organised by the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, concluded successfully today, attracting more than 4,000 leaders from the financial, political, and business sectors from over 60 countries and regions, including 80 Chinese Mainland and overseas business delegationsAt the Panel Discussion on Global Economic Outlook on the first day of AFF, Dr Zhu Min, Member of the Senior Expert Advisory Committee of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), spoke about the opportunities that RMB internationalisation will bring to Hong Kong'AFF Partners Supporting GoGlobal' Pledging CeremonyOn the second day Keynote Luncheon, business leader, investor and philanthropist Paul Polman shared his insights as the keynote speakerPaul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, delivered opening remarks at the inaugural Global Business SummitProf Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, delivered opening remarks at the inaugural Global Business SummitDr Paul Burton (second left), Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Amgen, and Marc Horn (centre), Executive Vice President, Merck Group; President, Merck China, shared their insights during 'Global Business Summit - Biomedicine 2026: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities'AFF Deal-making this year attracted over 280 investors and over 600 investment projects, resulting in more than 800 oneonone meetingsMedia enquiriesYuan Tung Financial RelationsLousie Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung.hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.