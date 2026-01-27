Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - BelleSante by Kristine Romine, MD, a Scottsdale, Arizona destination for advanced skin care and precision health, announced the launch of BioSculpt Wellness, a physician-led program designed to help patients prevent disease and Optimize their HealthSpan.

Rather than focusing on a single lab result or symptom, BioSculpt uses advanced genomics and diagnostics to look at the whole picture, including genes, biomarkers, biological age, hormones, lifestyle, and body composition, to reveal where risk is building long before disease appears.

At the core of BioSculpt is Functional Genomics, a term Dr. Romine coined to describe the pairing of advanced testing with physician-designed precision health strategies. By analyzing more than 700 clinically relevant genetic markers, BioSculpt's experts define each patient's strengths, vulnerabilities, and disease risks, then translate those findings into an Operating Manual that explains how the body works beneath the surface and where it may be most vulnerable.

"Genomics testing is becoming increasingly common, but most people are simply handed a report and sent on their way," said Kristine Romine, MD, founder of BelleSante and BioSculpt and an 11-time PHOENIX magazine Top Doc with more than 25 years of experience in internal medicine and dermatology. "With BioSculpt, we give patients something completely different: a BioSculpt Playbook for their body that turns genetic and lab data into clear steps to improve their health and stave off chronic disease -- instead of feeling doomed by their family history."

Before she became known for her expertise in general and aesthetic dermatology, Dr. Romine trained and practiced in internal medicine, caring for patients with complex, preventable diseases. BioSculpt is a return to that foundation, sharpened by years of study and personal experience.

"For years, I've used advanced aesthetic treatments to help patients look and feel like their younger selves," Dr. Romine said. "When my own mother suffered a stroke that should have been preventable, I knew my work had to go deeper. We know genetics accounts for only about 25% of our health and longevity story. The other 75% is shaped by how we eat, move, sleep, manage stress, and when we intervene. BioSculpt is designed to help patients act on that 75% with targeted, scientifically grounded interventions that help prevent chronic disease while improving vitality."

BioSculpt is a customized program offered to highly motivated, goal-oriented people. It is tailored to each patient's health history, goals, and risk profile. Every plan begins with a thorough medical evaluation and testing that brings together internal medicine, genomics, family history, symptoms, and lifestyle. From there, the team designs evidence-based health strategies tailored to each person's biology. In addition to baseline testing, the team tracks metrics to ensure the success of each BioSculpt plan.

One of the core differentiators of the program is precision guidance through ongoing physician consultation. Patients meet regularly with their BioSculpt team to review results, understand their health data, and refine the personalized strategies designed to address health issues and improve their HealthSpan.

BioSculpt operates alongside BelleSante, Dr. Romine's Scottsdale, Arizona destination for Functional Aesthetic Dermatology and KRMD Advanced Medical Skin Care. Many patients first meet her through aesthetic care at BelleSante and then turn to BioSculpt for deeper answers about energy, weight, sleep, and long-term health. Others come directly to BioSculpt because of a strong family history, unexplained fatigue, stubborn weight changes, perimenopausal symptoms, brain fog, or a desire to be more proactive in preventing disease.

"In a world of quick fixes and one-size-fits-all protocols, BioSculpt is intentionally the opposite," Dr. Romine said. "It is precision, personalized, guided disease prevention -- built one patient, one genome, one life at a time."

About BelleSante by Kristine Romine, MD

Founded in 2023, BelleSante by Kristine Romine, MD, unites Functional Aesthetic Dermatology with BioSculpt Wellness to help patients achieve transformative results in both beauty and health. With more than 25 years of experience in dermatology and internal medicine, Dr. Romine and her team "Partner with Patients for a Lifetime of Beautiful Health," delivering personalized, education-first care backed by science and artistry. Learn more at bellesantecare.com.

