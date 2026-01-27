The "Italy Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Italian construction industry to grow in real terms by 2.3%, then contract in real terms by 1.5% in 2026, owing to a decline in residential and non-residential building permits issued, coupled with the high inflation and challenges due to the US tariffs, impacting the country's export activities.

According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat), the business confidence index in the construction industry fell by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the first 11 months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 2.3% in 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Italian construction industry is however expected to recover in 2027 and register an average annual growth of 1.4% from 2027 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in transport and energy infrastructure.

In November 2025, an Italian state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) announced an investment of EUR20 billion ($21.8 million) until 2034, to implement the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) in the Italian railway network, along with network digitalization, energy sourcing, and fleet upgrades.



Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Italy, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

