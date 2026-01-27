The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Spanish construction industry was estimated to grow in real terms by 4% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, supported by investments in renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects, collectively fueling business confidence.

According to Eurostat, the construction industry's value-add grew by 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 4.6% in Q2 and 2.3% in Q1 2025. Furthermore, in September 2025, a Spanish real estate investment company, Dazia Capital and BGO, a Florida-based investment firm, signed an agreement for the development of the residential sector in the country through a joint venture that plans to mobilize an investment of EUR500 million ($544.8 million).



The construction industry in Spain is expected to register an average annual growth of 2.9% from 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in the construction of renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and industrial projects, coupled with investment under Spain's Recovery and Resilience Plan. In line with this, in October 2025, the European Investment Group (EIB) Group, comprising the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a securitization operation with a Spanish commercial bank, Banco Santander (SAN SM), to accelerate the country's infrastructure developments tied to the green transition.

This fund, EUR569.5 million ($620.5 million) aimed at facilitating around EUR1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the country, coupled with a focused on boosting competitiveness and supporting the green transition, with EUR200 million ($217.9 million) dedicated to the construction of near-zero emission buildings in the real estate sector. In September 2025, the government decided to extend the deadlines for the execution of the UNICO-Broadband and UNICO 5G Backhaul programs by mid-2026.



Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Spain, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

