ComplianceQuest Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Quality Management System Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / ComplianceQuest , a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Quality Management solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Quality Management System (QMS) Software and placed highest in Ability to Execute. ComplianceQuest's Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS), built natively on the Salesforce platform, was evaluated for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute across its fully connected suite of quality management solutions.

Gartnerstates that "Leaders provide mature, comprehensive quality management solutions that meet the current demands of various industries, including regulated ones, and have demonstrated the vision and innovation necessary to sustain their market position as quality and compliance requirements evolve. Leaders are the vendors to watch for insight into how new QMS offerings and best practices are likely to develop.

Leaders typically have a large, satisfied customer base (relative to the size of the QMS market) and enjoy high credibility among quality professionals. Their scale and financial strength enable them to remain viable and continue investing in product development, even in challenging economic conditions. Leaders generally address a wide range of QMS requirements, supporting broad industry needs for compliance, risk management and process improvement."

Driving Innovation With AI-Powered, Connected Quality

ComplianceQuest has continued its investment in agentic AI and automation, including predictive analytics for internal performance, risk analysis, and supplier performance.

These Innovations reinforce ComplianceQuest's commitment to helping organizations accelerate transformation, improve decision making, and reduce manual effort while ensuring enterprise-wide quality, compliance, and operational excellence.

A Vendor Positioned for the Future of Quality

As organizations confront rising regulatory complexity, the shift to predictive quality, and enterprise-wide digital transformation, ComplianceQuest's unified, cloud native platform provides the flexibility, scalability, and intelligence required to support modern quality teams.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner reflects our relentless focus on customer outcomes and execution excellence," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO- ComplianceQuest. " By combining a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI and deeply connected quality workflows, ComplianceQuest enables regulated and industrial manufacturing organizations to simplify compliance, accelerate decision-making, and embed quality across the enterprise."

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an AI-powered quality and compliance platform for regulated and risk-intensive organizations. Built natively on the Salesforce platform, ComplianceQuest goes beyond traditional EQMS by applying intelligent automation and predictive insights across quality, risk, supplier, safety, and sustainability processes. By unifying data and enabling connected, closed-loop workflows, ComplianceQuest helps organizations prevent risk, maintain compliance, and continuously improve across products, processes, people, and partners, transforming quality into a driver of trust, resilience, and sustainable growth.

