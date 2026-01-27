OuterBox Appoints Matt Prater as Executive Vice President of Innovation

COPLEY, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / OuterBox, a leading performance marketing and web development agency, today announced the appointment of Matt Prater as Executive Vice President of Innovation, a newly created executive role designed to accelerate service differentiation, elevate delivery standards, and drive innovation across the agency's core offerings.

In this role, Prater will be responsible for setting the vision and standards for innovation across OuterBox's core service lines by bridging strategy and execution through scalable operating models, enablement, and adoption. He will support select new business initiatives and lead strategic partnerships with platforms including Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

"Matt is a builder who knows what great looks like," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. "He has a rare ability to turn emerging ideas - especially around AI and modern marketing platforms - into repeatable, scalable playbooks that teams can actually execute. As OuterBox continues to grow and evolve, Matt will play a critical role in raising the bar for what great work looks like and help ensure we deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Prater brings deep experience in digital strategy, innovation, and platform-driven growth, with a track record of translating innovation into measurable business impact, including revenue growth, operational efficiency, and improved marketing ROI for clients. His work emphasizes modern measurement, experimentation, and decision frameworks that help mid-market organizations invest with confidence in increasingly complex and noisy digital environments. In his new role at OuterBox, he will also lead thought leadership efforts, including white papers, research initiatives, speaking engagements, and contributions to industry publications. Additionally, he will work to enhance and expand the scope of OuterBox's B-School, an internal training and professional development program.

"I'm excited to join OuterBox at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Prater. "There's an incredible opportunity here to create truly differentiated services - especially as AI reshapes how marketing is planned, executed, and measured. OuterBox already has a strong foundation of talent and performance. My focus will be on turning innovation into practical frameworks that help our teams move faster and deliver even more value to clients."

The creation of the EVP of Innovation role underscores OuterBox's commitment to investing in long-term differentiation and sustainable growth, developing forward-looking strategies that help mid-market organizations compete and win in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

About OuterBox: OuterBox is a performance marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience and a U.S.-based team of more than 300. Its flagship services include paid search marketing , search engine optimization , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , AI development services , and website development . OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento. With all services under one roof, the company can provide a cohesive approach to digital marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

