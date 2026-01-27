Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.: Enviro Tech Launches PD2 Litter Treatment for Performance Supportive Poultry Litter

PD2's moisture-activated, alkaline, peracetic acid-based granules help build a better foundation for every flock.

MODESTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Enviro Tech, an Arxada company, introduces PD2 Litter Treatment-an EPA-registered1, peracetic acid (PAA)-based, alkaline, granular product designed for poultry litter management. When applied directly to the litter, PD2 activates by utilizing existing barn moisture to help producers start strong and finish heavier by building a better foundation for every flock2, delivering protection that integrates seamlessly with existing litter management practices.

"Every flock begins on litter, and what's in that litter impacts how birds finish," said Dr. K. Scott McKenzie, Director of Technical Services, Enviro Tech. "PD2 Litter Treatment brings our peracetic acid chemistry into the litter, helping create a performance supportive environment from the ground up."?

PD2 Proven Results and Benefits

Field trials in both research and commercial farm settings show PD2 delivers measurable improvements in key performance metrics-including bird weight, feed conversion, and mortality-helping producers protect their bottom line.

Performance advantages include:

Pathogen Reduction: Targets harmful pathogens and has been proven to reduce bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus , and Pseudomonas on hard surfaces, helping create a performance-supportive environment for flocks.

Virus Control: Effective against viruses, including Avian Influenza A virus and Infectious Laryngotracheitis (ILT) virus, on hard surfaces.

Alkaline Advantage : PD2's alkaline formulation works synergistically with existing litter alkaline pH, unlike acidic ammonia treatments.

Easy to Apply Granules: Uses same application equipment as other granular litter amendments.

Flexible Application: Rates of 40-80 lbs. per 1,000 square feet.

Packaging options include 40-lb sacks, 500-lb drum sacks, and 2,200-lb super sacks to support a range of operating sizes and application methods.?

"To help protect performance, producers need dry litter treatments that fit in the way they are already applied," McKenzie added. "With alkaline chemistry, moisture-activated protection, and flexible application, PD2 is designed to support that goal."?

Commitment to Innovation

The introduction of PD2 Litter Treatment underscores Enviro Tech's commitment to innovation and market leadership in animal health and biosecurity. By expanding our portfolio with solutions that improve flock performance and operational efficiency, we are strengthening our position in a growing poultry industry and creating new opportunities for sustainable performance solutions. This launch reflects our strategic focus on delivering value to producers and consumers alike.

"PD2 is a practical example of innovation in action," said McKenzie. "It combines proven chemistry with ease of application, giving producers a tool that supports flock performance while aligning with our broader goal of advancing biosecurity," McKenzie concluded.

Learn about PD2 Litter Treatment or Enviro Tech's animal biosecurity portfolio here or contact sales@arxada.com.

1PD2 is EPA-registered for control on hard surfaces for referenced organisms.

2Performance observations are drawn from documented evaluations in research and commercial environments.

About Enviro Tech

Enviro Tech - an Arxada company - is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative peracetic acid formulations, delivering wide-ranging solutions that optimize operational efficiencies for keeping food and water safe and environments clean. Enviro Tech provides a complete line of EPA- and FDA-authorized products for a variety of industries, including industrial water treatment, meat and poultry processing, food & beverage, agriculture, animal health, oil & gas, wastewater treatment, and more. Enviro Tech holds 41 EPA registrations and 15 FDA Food Contact Notifications.

About Arxada

Arxada is a global leader in innovative solutions that protect our world. Our groundbreaking technologies, in-depth regulatory know-how, manufacturing and process development help our customers to safeguard nutrition, health and infrastructure efficiently through chemistry and biotechnology that enhance sustainability. We offer a broad portfolio of ingredients and services for multiple end-markets that include Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Professional Hygiene, Paints & Coatings and Wood Protection.

With customers in more than 100 countries, the company achieved sales of CHF 2 billion in 2024. Headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), Arxada employs 3,200 associates across 24 production sites and 14 R&D centers, all committed to our customers' success.

To learn more about Arxada visit our website arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Jane Smith

jane.smith@arxada.com

Tel: +1 612-209-9162

Use biocides safely. Review and follow all product label and safety instructions. All product information corresponds to Arxada's knowledge of the subject at the date of publication. Still, Arxada makes no warranty as to its accuracy or completeness and assumes no obligation to update it. Product information is intended for use by recipients experienced and knowledgeable in the field, who are capable of and responsible for independently determining the suitability of ingredients for intended uses and to ensure their compliance with applicable law. All trademarks belong to Arxada or its affiliates. © 2026 Arxada.

