United Chargers Inc: United Chargers Boost Grizzl-E Club Rewards up to 10¢ per kWh

United Chargers Inc - manufacturer of popular Canadian made Grizzl-E EV chargers has announced a boost to its Clean Fuel Regulations based Grizzl-E Club payouts go from 3¢ per kWh to up to 10¢ per kWh

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / United Chargers Inc, the manufacturer of the Grizzl-E EV Chargers and the first company to release the Clean Fuel Credit based pay-per-kWh program called Grizzl-E Club, is announcing today that as promised at the initial program launch July 1, 2025, it is increasing the cashback rewards on the Grizzl-E Club from 3¢ to up to 10¢ for every kWh charged.

The Club has had several improvements since its release, including removing membership fees and offering monthly cash withdrawals. The company also provides world-recognized, accredited EV charging hardware for free, along with a lifetime warranty on all units as long as the customer remains a member.

A Market-Leading Reward Structure

Grizzl-E Club offers a transparent, tiered reward system that increases the cashback rewards after every charging threshold is met. Members can earn up to 10¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh), with cash credited to their accounts. Once a member earns a charging tier, they can not be set to a previous tier with no yearly resets or charging quotas.

Grizzl-E Club leverages Canada's Clean Fuel Regulation credit markets and returns that value directly to consumers through free EV chargers, a lifetime warranty, and unmatched cashback, which is the first of its kind. This model supports a more resilient charging ecosystem, ensuring home infrastructure remains the reliable backbone of Canada's green energy transition, as well as EV owners receiving additional incentives to drive electric.

Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers, said: "When we started the Grizzl-E Club on Canada Day 1 of July 2025, I promised that we would soon increase the cashback rewards. Today, I am proud to say that we have fulfilled that promise. Now we have over 2500 members, and the Grizzl-E Club is experiencing explosive growth that delivers incredible value to our customers and expands electric vehicle infrastructure across Canada".

About United Chargers

United Chargers is a Canadian-based EV Charging company that designs and manufactures its chargers in Canada, supporting Canadian jobs while delivering durable, Wi-Fi-enabled hardware recognized globally for performance. Grizzl-E Club converts everyday home charging into real cash rewards, credited in real time and paid via electronic transfer.

