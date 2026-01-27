Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Chargers Inc: United Chargers Boost Grizzl-E Club Rewards up to 10¢ per kWh

United Chargers Inc - manufacturer of popular Canadian made Grizzl-E EV chargers has announced a boost to its Clean Fuel Regulations based Grizzl-E Club payouts go from 3¢ per kWh to up to 10¢ per kWh

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / United Chargers Inc, the manufacturer of the Grizzl-E EV Chargers and the first company to release the Clean Fuel Credit based pay-per-kWh program called Grizzl-E Club, is announcing today that as promised at the initial program launch July 1, 2025, it is increasing the cashback rewards on the Grizzl-E Club from 3¢ to up to 10¢ for every kWh charged.

The Club has had several improvements since its release, including removing membership fees and offering monthly cash withdrawals. The company also provides world-recognized, accredited EV charging hardware for free, along with a lifetime warranty on all units as long as the customer remains a member.

A Market-Leading Reward Structure

Grizzl-E Club offers a transparent, tiered reward system that increases the cashback rewards after every charging threshold is met. Members can earn up to 10¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh), with cash credited to their accounts. Once a member earns a charging tier, they can not be set to a previous tier with no yearly resets or charging quotas.

Grizzl-E Club leverages Canada's Clean Fuel Regulation credit markets and returns that value directly to consumers through free EV chargers, a lifetime warranty, and unmatched cashback, which is the first of its kind. This model supports a more resilient charging ecosystem, ensuring home infrastructure remains the reliable backbone of Canada's green energy transition, as well as EV owners receiving additional incentives to drive electric.

Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers, said: "When we started the Grizzl-E Club on Canada Day 1 of July 2025, I promised that we would soon increase the cashback rewards. Today, I am proud to say that we have fulfilled that promise. Now we have over 2500 members, and the Grizzl-E Club is experiencing explosive growth that delivers incredible value to our customers and expands electric vehicle infrastructure across Canada".

About United Chargers

United Chargers is a Canadian-based EV Charging company that designs and manufactures its chargers in Canada, supporting Canadian jobs while delivering durable, Wi-Fi-enabled hardware recognized globally for performance. Grizzl-E Club converts everyday home charging into real cash rewards, credited in real time and paid via electronic transfer.

https://club.grizzl-e.com/

Contact Name: Sammy Sadeghian
Contact Phone: Number: 1-905-660-1171 ext 146
Contact Email:sammy@unitedchargers.com

SOURCE: United Chargers Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/united-chargers-boost-grizzl-e-club-rewards-up-to-10%c2%a2-per-kwh-1130835

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.