Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Earnings and Declares Dividend

A "Top Performing Community Bank" in the U.S. for the eighteenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board and CEO, reported 2025 fourth quarter earnings of $6,454,594 which were over double the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings for calendar year 2025 of $10,000,366 represented a 12.5% decrease from 2024 earnings. The decrease is due to the company proactively repositioning approximately $75 million of investments into higher rates resulting in a $8,000,323 after tax charge to earnings in the first quarter. This repositioning, as well as deploying funds from a new subordinated debt issue, has strengthened earnings going forward. The reported earnings per share were $2.123 fully diluted as compared to $2.422 in 2024. Chesapeake Financial Shares ended the year December 31, 2025 with total assets of $1,670,174,891, a 9.5% increase over year-end 2024. Nonperforming assets were 0.352% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.328% at December 31, 2024.

"2025 was a year of strengthening our balance sheet for stronger and more sustainable profits going forward while also maintaining excellent asset quality. We also increased our noninterest income $4.37 million after adjusting for our one-time investment loss. Chesapeake Payment Systems, Flexent and Chesapeake Wealth Management all contributed solidly to our earnings," said Szyperski.

"Additionally, American Banker named us one of the 'Top Performing Community Banks' in the United States for the eighteenth consecutive year and one of the 'Best Banks to Work For' for the thirteenth consecutive year. These awards are evidence of our consistently strong earnings and commitment to our employees," commented Szyperski.

At the January 16, 2026 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share effective March 1, 2026, payable on or before March 15, 2026. The company has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. The stock currently has a 2.41% dividend yield.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock.

