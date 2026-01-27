Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Earnings and Declares Dividend

A "Top Performing Community Bank" in the U.S. for the eighteenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board and CEO, reported 2025 fourth quarter earnings of $6,454,594 which were over double the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings for calendar year 2025 of $10,000,366 represented a 12.5% decrease from 2024 earnings. The decrease is due to the company proactively repositioning approximately $75 million of investments into higher rates resulting in a $8,000,323 after tax charge to earnings in the first quarter. This repositioning, as well as deploying funds from a new subordinated debt issue, has strengthened earnings going forward. The reported earnings per share were $2.123 fully diluted as compared to $2.422 in 2024. Chesapeake Financial Shares ended the year December 31, 2025 with total assets of $1,670,174,891, a 9.5% increase over year-end 2024. Nonperforming assets were 0.352% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.328% at December 31, 2024.

"2025 was a year of strengthening our balance sheet for stronger and more sustainable profits going forward while also maintaining excellent asset quality. We also increased our noninterest income $4.37 million after adjusting for our one-time investment loss. Chesapeake Payment Systems, Flexent and Chesapeake Wealth Management all contributed solidly to our earnings," said Szyperski.

"Additionally, American Banker named us one of the 'Top Performing Community Banks' in the United States for the eighteenth consecutive year and one of the 'Best Banks to Work For' for the thirteenth consecutive year. These awards are evidence of our consistently strong earnings and commitment to our employees," commented Szyperski.

At the January 16, 2026 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share effective March 1, 2026, payable on or before March 15, 2026. The company has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. The stock currently has a 2.41% dividend yield.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. Follow Chesapeake Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

* * * * *

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-financial-shares-reports-earnings-and-declares-dividend-1130935

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.