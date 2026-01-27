Richmond, Virginia and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - In a significant move to bolster its organic customer generation, wireless channel powerhouse Connected Solutions Group (or CSG) announces the private acquisition of Chicago-based 5GStore.com (5G Store). This strategic acquisition brings together two complementary forces in hardware and services with literal decades of experience in wireless distribution with a focus on customer experience.





Connected Solutions Group and 5GStore

"To say this is a dream come true may sound hyperbolic," said CSG CEO Michael Pittman, "but this is something we have talked about and ideated around for many years. The idea of combining forces with industry legends Mike and Julia Ginsberg (founders and operators of 5G Store) to collaborate and build on each other's strengths and weaknesses and form a unified customer-experience giant has been a literal dream. And here we are," he continued.





CGS HQ Virginia

5GStore.com and its parent company MDG Connected Solutions have over 20 years of being the definitive online platform for cellular enabled data hardware, pre-dating even LTE technology with 3G Store in the early 2000's. For the next 20 years, as cellular network technology evolved into the latest generations, 5G Store maintained its stranglehold on Google and search engine rankings by meticulously producing relevant content and partnering close with the industry's top manufacturers.





5G Store Illinois

"At this stage in our careers, we weren't simply looking for an exit," 5G Store founder Mike Ginsberg articulated, "but a partner who sees the value in what we have built and has the desire to take it to the next level. Julia and I had opportunities over the years but decided we wanted to do right by our employees and the business we have built to ensure its future success. We believe the team at CSG not only values our product and our team but has the creativity to move our brand forward into further connectivity generations."

Pittman doubled down on a commitment to what 5G Store has built.

"To be clear we have no intention of steering this well-oiled machine in any direction other than expanding reach and services and sales," he said. "The major OEM's and the content that is produced around them are the straw that stirs the drink on 5GStore.com. It's an information source far beyond just an e-Commerce platform."

Ginsberg re-iterated the paths for growth with the new alignment.

"We can tell the team at CSG values the customer service focus we have baked into everything we do," he said. "Expanding upon that experience in today's climate is critical, and together we have revolutionary ideas on how to create sales motions that enable deployment and managed services faster and smoother to take so much weight off of our customers. It's an exciting time to be at the table with FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) hardware and services."

"Bringing like-minded businesses together without cannibalizing jobs and livelihoods, looking forward to growth and opportunity for everyone involved, is there anything better than that?" Pittman ended. "We couldn't prouder to bring these organizations together."

ABOUT Connected Solutions Group, LLC:

Established in 2015, Richmond, VA based CSG grew swiftly into one of the highest producing telecommunications VARs (Value-Added Resellers) in the country, including being the 8th fastest growing company in America in 2019 (via Inc Magazine). Bolstered by a strong and exclusive partnership with Verizon Business, CSG built a national footprint to support deployments of cellular technology across a wide range of small business, government, and enterprise sectors. Instead of simply supplying hardware, CSG built a swath of enablement services designed to alleviate logistical pain points for operators and IT departments, taking the heavy-lifting of programming, configuring, staging, kitting, installing, deploying, and servicing connectivity equipment from coast to coast, becoming an integral part of the wireless connectivity supply and service chain for thousands of B2B customers.

ABOUT 5GStore.com / MDG Connected Solutions:

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, MDG Computer Services, Inc. developed unique software applications that helped thousands of companies. MDG was the first company to ship an eCommerce program in 1998 that was a standalone web server, database, credit card integration, Google publishing, all-in-one application. Around 2005, the founder of MDG focused on something new called mobile broadband (now typically known as LTE or 5G). 5Gstore.com was born and has become a successful multi-million dollar company, even making Inc 5000's list of fastest growing companies in America multiple times. Today, the web-platform is considered the industry-standard online resource for data connectivity products in America.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281647

Source: Pinion Partners