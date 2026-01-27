Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with b-next, a specialist Capital Markets Trading Surveillance and Compliance solution provider.

The partnership will provide Behavox with increased subject matter expertise for its Unified Controls Platform, which includes its flagship Quantum AI solution for communications surveillance, Intelligent Archive, Trade Surveillance, and Policy Management.

B-next will benefit from Behavox's market leading and proven AI, R&D support and global customer success support. As part of the collaboration, b-next will license Behavox technology and proprietary large language model, while also offering access to additional Behavox products where appropriate.

Behavox has taken a strategic minority interest in b-next, reinforcing a shared long-term vision and commitment to innovation. B-next customers can immediately leverage Intelligent Archive to unify the regulatory retention, search and retrieval of communications and transaction data.

Kiryl Trembovolski, COO at Behavox commented "This partnership allows us to share our battle tested AI capabilities with a forward thinking vendor like b-next and allows us to continuously improve our Polaris Trade Surveillance offering with b-next's subject matter expertise that has been trusted by markets and regulators for over 25 years."

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that helps organizations safeguard and enhance their businesses through a unified controls framework.

Its AI-native platform brings together communications surveillance (Quantum), trade surveillance (Polaris), regulatory data retention (Intelligent Archive), and policy management (Pathfinder) on a single, integrated platform.

Behavox enables firms to detect risk, meet regulatory obligations, reduce operational complexity, and turn enterprise data into revenue.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, Behavox serves a global client base across financial services and other regulated industries, with offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Learn more about the Behavox Unified Controls Platform at www.behavox.com

