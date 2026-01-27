The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Germany declined in real terms by 3% in 2025, owing to falling building permits and rising construction material costs.

According to Destatis, the total number of non-residential building permits approved fell by 3.6% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025, following an overall annual fall of 5.8% in 2024. Similarly, the construction production index declined by 2.7% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, following an overall annual fall of 3.4% in 2024, according to the Eurostat.

The German construction industry is expected to recover at an average annual growth rate of 3.1% between 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in manufacturing, and road construction projects. Earlier, in March 2025, the German Parliament approved a EUR500 billion ($544.8 billion) debt package to fund infrastructure and climate initiatives through 12-year loans.

The plan allocates EUR300 billion ($327 billion) for infrastructure projects, EUR100 billion ($109 billion) for federal states, and another EUR100 billion ($109 billion) for climate-related projects. Germany's growth outlook is further strengthened by ongoing investments in renewable energy, in line with the government's target to generate 80% of electricity from renewables by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

