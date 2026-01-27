Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands Its Education and Childcare Software Portfolio with the Acquisition of KidKare by Minute Menu

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of KidKare by Minute Menu, the leading provider of daycare management and compliance software solutions for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) in the United States.

Founded in the early 1990s and headquartered in Texas, KidKare has been a trusted partner to childcare sponsors, centers, and family providers for more than three decades. Its platform simplifies the complexities of food program compliance and administration by offering intuitive tools for claims processing, meal planning, attendance tracking, and financial management. Today, KidKare supports over 75,000 sponsors, owners, directors, sites, and providers across all 50 states - helping ensure that millions of children receive nutritious meals while reducing administrative burdens for childcare professionals.

KidKare's mission has always been rooted in purpose: empowering childcare organizations to focus on what truly matters - the wellbeing of children and families. With a culture centered on empathy, service, and innovation, the company has continuously evolved to meet the needs of a modern childcare industry, transitioning from DOS-based systems to a comprehensive, cloud-based platform that delivers real-time insights and mobile accessibility.

"KidKare has built an extraordinary business serving two of the most essential sectors in our communities-childcare and nutrition," said Anthony Caruso, Managing Partner at Valsoft Corporation. "Their deep understanding of the CACFP ecosystem, combined with an unwavering commitment to customer care and technological innovation, makes them a natural fit within the Valsoft family. We are proud to support their continued mission to help providers deliver better care for children through smarter, more efficient software."

"Joining Valsoft marks an exciting new chapter for KidKare," said Kam S. Phillips-Sadler, Chief Executive Officer at KidKare. "For decades, our team has been dedicated to supporting caregivers and sponsors with intuitive tools that simplify program management and ensure children receive nutritious meals every day. With Valsoft's long-term perspective and shared values, we'll continue building on our legacy while expanding opportunities to serve the childcare community even more effectively."

KidKare will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will fall under the Edelweiss Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities. This structure allows KidKare to maintain its mission-driven culture and operational independence while benefiting from shared expertise, resources, and long-term strategic support.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), LP Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal), and externally by Rich May, PC. KidKare by Minute Menu was represented by Goodwin Procter LLP, and Software Equity Group (SEG) served as their exclusive M&A advisor

About KidKare

KidKare by Minute Menu is the industry leader in easy-to-use daycare management software solutions for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). For more than 30 years, KidKare has helped sponsors, centers, and family childcare providers streamline claims processing, financial management, attendance tracking, and meal planning. Serving more than 75,000 childcare professionals nationwide, KidKare is dedicated to supporting caregivers and ensuring children across America receive nutritious meals every day.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

