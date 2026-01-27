DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AMUNDI MSCI WORLD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Multi Units Luxembourg (TNOW) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AMUNDI MSCI WORLD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 27-Jan-2026 / 15:43 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AMUNDI MSCI WORLD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (the « Sub-Fund ») Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Document in relation to the Sub- Fund Luxembourg, January 16, 2026, Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Dear Shareholders, We inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change as from the 10th of March 2026 (the "Effective Date"), the index of the Sub-Fund (the "Switch") as specified in the following table: Before the Effective Date From the Effective Date MSCI World Information MSCI World Information Technology 20-35 Custom Index Technology Index - Net Total Benchmark of the Sub-Fund - Net Total Return Return Index ticker: NU732025 Index ticker: NDWUIT (the "New Index")

The aim of the Switch is to provide the Shareholders with a sub-fund that replicates an index which is similar but includes a cap on its constituents. The New Index constrains the weight of the largest group entity at 35%, and all other group entities at 20% in line with the UCITS requirements.

On the Switch, the composition of the New Index will be similar to the composition of the current index of the Sub-Fund.

These changes will be reflected in the next Prospectus.

-- In case where the Shareholders do not agree with the Switch, the Shareholders who usually

subscribe or redeem Shares in the Sub-Fund on the primary market may redeem their Shares without fee (except for

the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a period of one month as

from the date of this notice which is only notified on the Company's website dedicated to shareholders notices as

permitted by the Prospectus. -- We draw Shareholders' attention to the fact that if the Sub-Fund's Shares are sold on a market

or exchange, the Shareholders may be charged broker fees on to the sale of (a) Share(s) in the Sub-Fund. -- In case where the Shareholders agree with the Switch, no action is required from the

Shareholders.

The latest Prospectus and Key Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office. Yours faithfully,

The Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TNOW LEI Code: 5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 Sequence No.: 416324 EQS News ID: 2266708 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266708&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)