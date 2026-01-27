Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 16:22 Uhr
Divevolk (Zhuhai) Intelligence Tech Co., Ltd: DIVEVOLK SeaLink Wins the 2026 boot dive award for Innovation at boot Düsseldorf

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK announced today that SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter has been named the Innovation winner of the boot dive award 2026, presented during boot Düsseldorf 2026. The award recognizes technologies and initiatives shaping the future of diving-and SeaLink was honored for bringing real-time connectivity underwater in a diver-friendly, scalable way.

DIVEVOLK SeaLink receiving the boot dive award 2026 for Innovation at boot Düsseldorf

Turning a Smartphone Into a Connected Underwater Platform
On land, the smartphone is powerful because it combines a camera with a virtually unlimited ecosystem of apps-and the ability to stay connected. Underwater, that ecosystem has historically been blocked by two barriers: operability and connectivity.

Infographic showing smartphone transitioning from land use to underwater connectivity with SeaLink

DIVEVOLK's path has been clear:

  • SeaTouch made full touchscreen smartphone use possible underwater.
  • SeaLink addresses the next frontier: enabling real-time communication and data workflows below the surface.

With SeaLink, scenarios that were once limited to high-cost broadcast setups become accessible to more divers and teams-supporting live streaming, video calls, and real-time collaboration between underwater and surface crews.

Diver using DIVEVOLK SeaLink device for underwater communication

About the boot dive award
Launched at boot Düsseldorf in 2023, the boot dive award honors outstanding contributions to the international diving industry across five categories: Personality, Product, Innovation, Destination, and Climate. The process combines public voting with expert jury evaluation, and the award is supported at boot 2026 by BAUER Kompressoren.

Scene of the boot dive award 2026

The 2026 winners include:

  • Innovation: DIVEVOLK SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter
  • Climate: Hannes Jaenicke
  • Destination: French Polynesia
  • Product: Garmin Descent S1
  • Personality: Antonio Cressi

Momentum Built on Proven Innovation
DIVEVOLK's recognition at boot Düsseldorf follows its earlier Innovation win at the boot Dive Awards for its touchscreen underwater smartphone housing-underscoring the company's long-term commitment to making underwater technology more open, usable, and community-driven.

About DIVEVOLK
DIVEVOLK builds diver-first underwater smartphone systems that expand what creators, instructors, explorers, and scientists can do underwater-combining full touchscreen control with a growing ecosystem of connectivity and imaging tools.

Media Contact:
Lexi
Email Address: Collaboration@divevolk.com
Phone number: +86 (760)86893956

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06a7d134-d443-4d08-954c-b164a065b2fd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cb67f75-649a-48a7-94c5-554d9c1cbf1a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c37d2ac9-6530-470a-a335-df9fa9d5d3d6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8452e033-0820-42a1-94a4-2dd7220c1ebb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e1a3907-c946-4433-96e9-1c85b7b8bccf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52d514c6-7060-4a1d-a9dc-960a396cc9f6


