Capital Development Partners Officially Opens Shipyard Creek Logistics Center and East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Facility

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Capital Development Partners (CDP) proudly announced the grand opening of Shipyard Creek Logistics Center, a premier Class A industrial park and modern logistics hub located adjacent to Interstate 26 and the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, South Carolina. The event also celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for East Coast Warehouse & Distribution at the Shipyard Creek Logistics Center, marking the completion of their new state-of-the-art 260,000-square-foot build-to-suit cross-dock facility.

This is the first East Coast Warehouse & Distribution facility in the South Carolina market. East Coast Warehouse & Distribution is a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider offering a comprehensive approach to third-party logistics services for the food and beverage industry.

The project represents a milestone collaboration between Capital Development Partners, Stockbridge, East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, the South Carolina Ports Authority, and the Charleston County Economic Development Department, along with the exceptional efforts of the development team who brought this vision to life.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Charleston with this world-class facility," said Jamie Overley, CEO of East Coast Warehouse & Distribution. "The strategic location, combined with the quality and efficiency of the design, perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing best-in-class logistics and distribution services to our customers."

In addition to the East Coast Warehouse & Distribution facility, CDP recently completed a 160,250-square-foot transload facility on 45 acres which is now available for lease. Both developments feature Class A industrial design, with modern specifications tailored for logistics, port operations, and high-efficiency supply chain performance. Shipyard Creek Logistics Center's location provides unmatched proximity and direct access to the Leatherman Terminal, enhancing cargo flow and reducing transportation costs for users.

According to Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Merle Johnson, "The opening of the Shipyard Creek Logistics Center represents a major step forward for Charleston County's logistics and industrial economy. This project showcases the strength of our partnerships and reinforces our region's position as a world-class gateway for global commerce. Investments like this fuel long-term job creation, drive new business opportunities, and strengthen the competitive advantages that make Charleston County a premier destination for industry."

John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners, added, "Shipyard Creek Logistics Center exemplifies our mission to deliver transformative industrial projects that strengthen the Southeast's logistics infrastructure. We are proud to partner with East Coast Warehouse & Distribution and the South Carolina Ports Authority to bring our vision to life next to the Leatherman Terminal."

Micah Mallace, CEO and President of the South Carolina Ports Authority, said, "South Carolina Ports congratulates Capital Development Partners and East Coast Warehouse on the opening of Shipyard Creek Logistics Center. This transload facility provides SC Ports' customers with expanded options and efficiencies for their supply chain and supports SC Ports' mission to grow our cargo base."

Shipyard Creek Logistics Center continues CDP's commitment to advancing port-centric industrial development across the Southeast, supporting regional economic growth and long-term logistics capacity for global trade partners.

About Capital Development Partners:

Capital Development Partners (CDP) is a national developer of industrial real estate, infrastructure and power grids. The company has a successful track record of sourcing, financing, developing, and operating large, complex projects focused on long-term value and customer relationships. Core investments are currently focused on the US port markets with active major projects in Savannah, Charleston, and Houston.

About East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Corporation:

East Coast Warehouse & Distribution is a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider offering integrated warehousing, transportation, and port drayage services. With strategic locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest, the company serves as a critical link in the global supply chain for the food, beverage, and consumer goods industries. East Coast Warehouse is known for its commitment to safety, integrity, and exceptional customer service, providing end-to-end solutions that ensure cargo moves efficiently from port to shelf.

About Stockbridge:

Stockbridge is a real estate investment management firm led by seasoned senior professionals averaging 25 years of real estate industry experience. The firm was founded in 2003 and manages real estate equity investments across the risk spectrum within a variety of investment structures on behalf of U.S. and foreign institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Stockbridge has approximately $36.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2025) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types with an emphasis on residential and industrial space throughout the U.S. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.stockbridge.com.

