Maxus Mining Inc.: Maxus Mining Engages Geotech Ltd. to Complete Winter 2026 Multi-Block Airborne Geophysical Survey in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. ("Maxus" or the "Company") (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") to complete a large, multi-block airborne geophysical survey across its Alturas, Hurley, Lotto, and Quarry Projects in British Columbia (the "Projects" or the "Properties"). Geotech is a globally recognized airborne geophysical services provider, having celebrated its 45th year of operations in 2025. The company is one of the largest privately owned airborne EM survey operators worldwide, with more than ten (10) million line-kilometres of airborne geophysical surveys completed to date.

The proposed survey (the "Program") will be comprised of approximately 1,417 line-kilometres flown over six survey blocks and will utilize Geotech's patented Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") system. VTEM is a helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") and magnetic system designed to provide the sensitivity, resolution, and depth of investigation required to image subsurface geological features in structurally complex and topographically challenging terrain.

The survey is designed to improve the Company's understanding of potentially shear-, sediment- and/or intrusion-hosted mineral systems by mapping contrasts in bedrock resistivity and magnetic response, with effective depth penetration in the range of approximately 300-500 metres. Results from the Program are expected to assist in refining priority exploration targets and supporting future drill planning across the Projects.

The airborne TDEM and magnetic surveys are anticipated to commence in early 2026, subject to weather conditions, and are expected to be completed prior to spring 2026. Maxus will receive daily data deliveries throughout the Program. Convolutions Geoscience ("Convolutions"), led by Kyle Patterson, P.Geo., will provide ongoing quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") oversight during the survey to ensure data integrity and consistency. The Company has engaged Convolutions to drive strategic geophysical targeting and interpretation, as disclosed in the Company's news release on December 16, 2025.

"This airborne geophysical program represents an important technical step in advancing our British Columbia project portfolio," said Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxus. "High-quality geophysical data will allow our technical team to better constrain subsurface structural architecture, prioritize targets, and support efficient planning for future exploration activities across multiple Projects."

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Properties, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Properties. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Properties.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 8,920 hectares across three antimony projects, anchored by the Flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb. The Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m, and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb-

Maxus' portfolio further includes the 3,054-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO3, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12). The project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

- Equinox Resources - November 8, 2024, 'Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb' - https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

- Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling - February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-ppm-au/

- Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

- MILFILE No: 082FSW228 - Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample -

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

† NI 43-101 - Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

info@maxusmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus', future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Properties and their mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Properties; further exploration work on the Properties in the future; expected benefits of conducting the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.