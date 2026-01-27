Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Danielle Neziol, Vice President, Online Distribution, BMO Global Asset Management, members of the BMO ETF Team, Dr. Mark Soth, Physician/Personal Finance Educator, The Loonie Doctor; Dr. Stephanie Zhou, Contributor, Physicians Financial Wellness Conference; and members of the Physicians Finance Canada community, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate Canadian Physician Do-It-Yourself Investors.





BMO was one of the first ETF issuers in Canada and since 2009 has become one of the country's largest ETF providers with over $150 Billion in Assets Under Management (Source: National Bank Report, December 31, 2025). With more than 130 strategies, BMO ETFs help Canadians build stronger, more resilient portfolios. Proudly Canadian, BMO Global Asset Management is deeply rooted in the financial goals of Canadians and committed to delivering solutions that reflect their needs. Physicians Financial Wellness Conference is designed to help improve physician financial literacy through evidence-based panels and presentations delivered by diverse experts.

