MangoApps Unveils Refreshed Brand and Logo as It Expands to Support Daily Work Across the Frontline

Updated Identity Reflects MangoApps' Transition From the Cloud- and Mobile-First Era to the AI-First Era Shaping Today's Workforce Technology

ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / MangoApps , the unified workforce platform provider for frontline teams, today announced a refreshed brand and new company logo, marking an important milestone in the company's evolution as it expands its platform to better support how work runs day to day across frontline and operational teams.

Over the past decade, MangoApps has grown from its roots as an intranet and employee communications platform into a unified workforce platform that brings communications, operations, and employee support together in a single, AI-driven experience.

"Our platform today looks very different than it did even a few years ago," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "This brand update reflects what MangoApps has become: a system that helps organizations run daily work more effectively, keep teams aligned, and adapt as work changes."

The new logo is MangoApps' first major visual update in roughly 15 years and is designed to work consistently across products, digital experiences, and customer environments. It reflects the company's transition from the cloud- and mobile-first era in which the previous logo was created to the AI-first era shaping today's workforce technology.

What has not changed is the company's name or focus .

"MangoApps has always been about bringing people and work together," Kejriwal added. "That foundation remains the same. What's changed is the scope of the day-to-day work our customers rely on us to support, and how much of it now happens in one connected system."

From Intranet and Communications Platform to Unified Workforce Platform

In frontline and operational organizations, work happens shift by shift, location by location, every day. Managers are expected to communicate clearly, coordinate schedules and tasks, and support their teams in real time, often across fragmented tools.

To address this reality, MangoApps has made significant investments to expand well beyond communications alone.

Over the past 12-24 months, the company has built and expanded a growing set of native workforce solutions alongside its core intranet and employee communications capabilities, including:

Shifts & Schedules

Time & Attendance

Talent Acquisition

Performance Management

In parallel, MangoApps has introduced a broad portfolio of system-built AI work apps that support everyday operational and management needs - from onboarding and task execution to approvals, tracking, and service workflows. These capabilities are designed to work together within a single experience, allowing managers to communicate, operate, and support their teams in one place, rather than juggling disconnected systems throughout the workday.

The platform's expansion is driven by AI embedded directly into how work gets done. This will help organizations configure workflows faster, surface relevant information instantly, and reduce friction for managers and frontline teams without rigid processes or heavy customization.

Many existing customers have already been piloting these newer capabilities, and MangoApps plans to continue expanding its native solutions as it deepens support for daily operations, people management, and employee support across the frontline.

The refreshed brand and logo will begin rolling out across MangoApps' website , products, and materials over the coming weeks. The transition will happen gradually to ensure continuity for customers, partners, and users.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the unified workforce platform built for frontline and operational teams. It brings communication, daily operations, and employee support into a single platform managers use to keep teams aligned and work moving across frontline and office environments. Trusted by leading organizations around the world, MangoApps supports business-critical work every day. For more information, visit www.mangoapps.com .

