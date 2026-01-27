SOCRadar is Recognized as a Progressive Company in the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants for the Threat Intelligence Market.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCRadar, a leading Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) provider, has been recognized as a progressive company in MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants evaluation for the Threat Intelligence Market. This acknowledgement highlights SOCRadar's rapid product innovation, scalable SaaS delivery, and practical, operationalized threat intelligence that helps security teams reduce noise and act faster on high-priority threats.

"SOCRadar has built a modern XTI platform that brings together external attack surface management, dark-web monitoring, supply-chain intelligence, and automated agentic workflows - helping organizations detect and respond to threats before they materialize," said the MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants assessment. "The recognition reflects SOCRadar's growing market footprint and ability to deliver contextualized, actionable alerts that integrate into SOC toolchains."

Over the last 18 months, SOCRadar has achieved several strategic milestones, including notable industry recognitions and rapid commercial growth. The company reports strong momentum, with double-digit year-over-year growth, a team of more than 170 cybersecurity professionals, and over 150,000 security alerts generated monthly from its platform - delivering early-warning intelligence across surface, deep, and dark web sources.

SOCRadar's XTI platform unifies multiple capabilities - External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), including advanced dark-web monitoring, Supply Chain Intelligence, Vulnerability & Threat Intelligence, and automated agentic threat-intelligence workflows (Agentic Threat Intelligence) - into a single, scalable SaaS offering designed for SOCs, MSSPs, and enterprise security teams. The platform emphasizes actionable, false-positive-reduced signals, supported by automated enrichment and a wide set of prebuilt integrations.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 20+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

