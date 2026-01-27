Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:02
2,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 17:00 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 December 2025 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

-0.2

5.6

14.5

12.5

26.7

61.6

Share price

2.2

8.7

21.3

21.4

35.3

71.6

Russell 1000 Value Index

-0.8

3.9

11.4

7.9

32.1

73.8

Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)*

-0.9

3.8

11.2

7.6

30.8

71.0

*The Company's performance reference index (the Russell 1000 Value Index) may be calculated on either a gross or a net return basis. Net return (NR) indices calculate the reinvestment of dividends net of withholding taxes using the tax rates applicable to non-resident institutional investors and hence give a lower total return than indices where calculations are done on a gross basis. As the Company is subject to the same withholding tax rates for the countries in which it invests, the NR basis is felt to be the most accurate, appropriate, consistent and fair comparison of performance returns for the Company.

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

230.01p

Net asset value - cum income:

230.37p

Share price:

228.00p

Discount to cum income NAV:

1.0%

Net yield 1 :

5.1%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£130.0m

Net cash:

0.1%

Ordinary shares in issue 2 :

56,412,138

Ongoing charges 3 :

1.06%

1 Based on one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 01 April 2025, one quarterly dividend of 3.03p per share declared on 15 May 2025, one quarterly dividend of 3.23p per share declared on 07 August 2025 and one quarterly dividend of 3.44p per share declared on 03 November 2025 for the year ended 31 October 2025 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 December 2025.

² Excluding 38,949,167 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2024.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Financials

23.7

Industrials

14.4

Information Technology

14.2

Health Care

11.9

Communication Services

8.1

Consumer Discretionary

7.0

Consumer Staples

6.4

Energy

4.7

Materials

3.5

Utilities

2.8

Real Estate

2.8

Net Current Assets

0.5

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

99.5

Net Current Assets

0.5

-----

100.0

=====

#

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Alphabet

United States

4.6

JPMorgan Chase

United States

3.0

Amazon

United States

2.9

Berkshire Hathaway

United States

2.5

Walmart

United States

2.5

Bank Of America

United States

2.3

Morgan Stanley

United States

1.8

Meta

United States

1.8

Charles Schwab

United States

1.7

Micron Technology

United States

1.6

Travis Cooke and Muzo Kayacan, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the month ended 31st December 2025, the Company lost 0.2% of its NAV but outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index by 0.6% net of fees.

In December 2025, U.S. equities limped into year end with a month of muted performance. December saw a continued cooling of lower quality technology stocks as we saw a rotation back into more defensive cyclicals like financials; JP Morgan for example trading at nearly double the Price to Earnings of 2022. From an alpha perspective, stock selection in Financials and Healthcare were the strongest contributors to the month's outperformance.

The largest single name contributor to performance still came from technology, in particular Micron, with revised profit forecasts for 2026 causing the stock price to rise nearly 16% post earnings off the back of the global memory shortage 1 . Other notable performers were Bristol Myers and Moderna in Healthcare and Citi and Charles Schwab from Financials. Interestingly, all of these were identified by Large Language Model-driven thematic signals that identify themes in broker reports, alongside other signals that look at investor positioning and flows.

Signal wise, sentiment signals driven by the short selling activity of other investors were top performers, while we also we also saw sizeable returns from more top-down signals that focus on timing style factors such as value or momentum.

1 https://www.reuters.com/business/micron-shares-up-12-europe-after-blowout-forecast-2025-12-18/

Source: BlackRock.

27 January 2026

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/braion the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



Release
© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.