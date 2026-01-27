Catalyst Announces Strategic Summit 2026

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Catalyst is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Strategic Summit, returning September 22-24 to the stunning Lost Pines Resort & Spa, a 405-acre destination just outside Austin, Texas.

Designed exclusively for credit union leaders, this premiere event delivers forward-looking strategy, peer-driven insight and meaningful connection in an environment that inspires learning, collaboration and innovation.

Strategic Summit unites credit union industry leaders for practical guidance on navigating economic, regulatory and technological change, with sessions spanning payments, asset management, liquidity, cybersecurity, member experience and growth strategies.

High-impact keynote lineup:

This year's keynote speakers will deliver transformative ideas and future-ready perspectives tailored to the needs of modern credit unions:

Duncan Wardle - Former Head of Innovation & Creativity at Disney, offering practical methods to unlock inventive thinking.

Mike Rayburn - TEDx-featured virtuoso guitarist who blends performance and insight to teach creative problem-solving.

Mary Kelly, PhD - Retired Navy Commander and economist bringing research-driven leadership and economic clarity.

Steve Rick - Chief Economist at TruStage, providing data-rich forecasts and analysis relevant to credit union strategy.

Lamont Black, PhD - DePaul University finance professor and futurist simplifying AI, blockchain, crypto and emerging financial technologies.

Theresa Payton - Cybersecurity trailblazer and first-ever female White House Chief Information Officer.

In addition to the powerful keynote lineup, the Catalyst Strategic Summit will feature sessions dedicated to helping credit unions deliver on instant payments, retain strong liquidity positions and manage their assets for secure, long-term growth. Additional sessions and topics will be announced.

Attendees also gain valuable opportunities to connect with peers, share best practices and engage with Catalyst's leadership - all set against the elevated, nature-rich backdrop of Lost Pines Resort & Spa, ideal for strategic thinking and meaningful networking. Registration includes meals, breaks and entertainment throughout the event. Nine or more CPE credits will also be available to attendees.

Registration now open

The 2025 Catalyst Strategic Summit ranked a 95 Net Promoter Score from attendees, and the 2026 event promises to be equally impactful. Prospective attendees are encouraged to register soon as space is limited. The full conference agenda, venue details, speaking line-up, registration opportunities and more are available on the conference website: catalystcorp.org/summit.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

