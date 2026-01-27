Dynasty Luxury Group of Michael Saunders & Co.: Dynasty Luxury Group of Michael Saunders & Company Observes that Florida's Next Luxury Residential Cycle is Being Shaped by Advisors with Development Intelligence

Cultural vitality, waterfront access, walkability, architecture, and year-round livability have transformed cities like St. Petersburg into some of the most compelling residential environments in the United States, investors have found.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Florida's luxury residential market has entered a more mature and strategic phase, driven not only by lifestyle migration but by disciplined capital deployment, observes Carol Fasick Joyce, Broker Associate with Dynasty Luxury Group of Michael Saunders & Company.

"As buyers, sellers, and developers reassess long-term positioning in the state, advisory teams with development intelligence and access to future inventory are playing an increasingly central role in the market's next cycle," Fasick Joyce says.

Along Florida's Gulf Coast, she and her associates have found that demand is no longer defined solely by seasonal relocation or trophy properties. Instead, it reflects a convergence of investment-minded decision-making and an exceptional quality of life that continues to attract capital from across the country.

BUYERS NOT JUST MOVING IN, BUT DEPLOYING CAPITAL

Cultural vitality, waterfront access, walkability, architecture, and year-round livability have transformed cities like St. Petersburg into some of the most compelling residential environments in the United States, investors have found.

"Florida has evolved into a place where people are not just moving their lives, but thoughtfully deploying capital," said Fasick Joyce. "Clients today want to understand what's coming next, not just what has already been built."

She says that shift has elevated the role of advisors who operate beyond traditional brokerage. Increasingly, sophisticated clients are seeking guidance that spans development feasibility, entitlement timelines, land valuation, and future vertical inventory-often well before projects reach the open market.

"Insight into future supply, zoning realities, and neighborhood evolution has become as important as pricing and marketing expertise," declares Fasick Joyce.

WORKING CLOSELY WITH LANDOWNERS AND DEVELOPERS

For Fasick Joyce and her partner, Sarah Schnieders, alignment with Michael Saunders & Company was driven by that broader advisory capability. In addition to luxury residential representation, the firm's Developer Services Group works closely with landowners, developers, and investors on site selection, planning strategy, and market positioning throughout Southwest Florida.

"Access to development intelligence changes the entire conversation," said Schnieders. "Whether advising a local landowner approached by a developer, a penthouse owner evaluating timing, or an investor considering a long-term Florida footprint, understanding both current conditions and future supply is critical."

A significant portion of that work involves advising long-time local property owners by navigating generational transitions and redevelopment opportunities. For many, these decisions are as personal as they are financial. Thoughtful guidance, local knowledge, and respect for neighborhood character often weigh just as heavily as valuation.

"We spend a great deal of time listening," Fasick Joyce added. "Our role is to help owners understand their options and timing, while remaining deeply respectful of the communities that made these places special in the first place."

At the same time, Florida's appeal remains deeply personal. Beyond financial considerations, clients are drawn by a lifestyle that blends cultural richness with natural beauty. St. Petersburg, in particular, has emerged as a hub for art, dining, design, and waterfront living-an environment that resonates equally with long-time residents and new arrivals from major metropolitan markets.

