Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces its role as a pioneer exchange for the listing of USAT (USA₮), the highly anticipated new "Made-in-the-USA" stablecoin launched by Tether. USAT/USDT spot trading and USAT/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading will be available to users on HTX on January 28, 2026.

USA₮ (USAT) is a new stablecoin introduced by Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer. Designed to exist as digital money on the internet rather than in bank vaults, it has one fundamental purpose: to always be worth $1.00. Each USAT token is pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar and is backed 100% by reserves held in U.S. Treasury bills, offering a robust and transparent digital dollar alternative.

As one of the first exchanges to support USAT trading, HTX provides its global user base with immediate access to this landmark stablecoin, further enhancing its diverse and secure digital asset offerings.

Listing Schedule (UTC):

Deposits Open: January 27, 2026, 15:00 UTC

Spot Trading and isolated margin trading (USAT/USDT) Start: January 28, 2026, 03:00 UTC

Withdrawals Open: January 29, 2026, 03:00 UTC

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Source: HTX