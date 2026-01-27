Hongyuan Green Energy says it has produced a first batch of 40 µm monocrystalline silicon wafers that support full-size and half-cut formats, with slicing completed using the company's in-house wafering equipment.Hongyuan Green Energy said it has produced a first batch of 40 µm ultra-thin monocrystalline silicon wafers at its smart wafer manufacturing base in Baotou, China, marking what it describes as a production-oriented step in wafer thinning rather than a record-setting demonstration. The company dates the milestone to Jan. 23, 2026. In an official disclosure, Hongyuan said the wafers are ...

