Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced Sonos Amp Multi, a one-of-a-kind multi-channel streaming amplifier designed to make complex residential audio installations simpler, more flexible, and more scalable. Developed for, and in close collaboration with, integrators, Amp Multi extends the SonosTM experience into larger, more sophisticated homes while preserving the quality and simplicity the brand is known for.

Why Amp Multi Exists

As homeowners move toward open floor plans and mixed-use spaces, we heard from integrators they needed a system that could adapt as designs evolve, but without complicating installs or homeowner friction. Amp Multi was created to meet that need.

With eight amplified outputs delivering 125 watts each and up to four configurable zones, Amp Multi gives professionals the freedom to design systems that fit their customer's home and lifestyle.

"Sonos Amp is the most widely used two-channel streaming amplifier in residential installation because it's powerful, dependable, and intuitive," said Tom Conrad, CEO of Sonos. "Amp Multi takes that same philosophy and applies it to larger systems. It makes ambitious designs more efficient to build and install, and easier to live with."

How Amp Multi is Different

Amp Multi combines Sonos' streaming platform and intuitive control with an architecture built for professional workflows. Any output can be assigned to any zone, systems can scale by adding units as needed, and high speaker counts can be driven without sacrificing stability or sound quality. Each output supports up to three Sonos Architectural speakers, enabling dense, efficient installations across multiple rooms or spaces.

At the hardware level, Amp Multi uses a highly efficient GaN power architecture paired with Class-D post-filter feedback. This design delivers clean, controlled sound while improving thermal efficiency across every zone, allowing the system to operate silently without fans and remain stable over long periods of use.

Key Capabilities at a Glance

Amp Multi is designed to give integrators flexibility, control and predictability across the entire lifecycle of a project, resulting in a scalable solution that integrates seamlessly with third-party control systems and is tailored to the evolving needs of the custom integration space.

Flexible Multi-Zone Capability: Amp Multi offers eight amplified outputs at 125 W each at 8 ohms, allowing it to drive up to 24 Sonos Architectural speakers (3 per channel). Integrators can configure the outputs in any combination across up to four independent zones, and install multiple Amp Multi units for larger-scale installations.

Amp Multi offers eight amplified outputs at 125 W each at 8 ohms, allowing it to drive up to 24 Sonos Architectural speakers (3 per channel). Integrators can configure the outputs in any combination across up to four independent zones, and install multiple Amp Multi units for larger-scale installations. Premium Performance: An innovative combination of highly efficient GaN power architecture with Class-D post-filter feedback (PFFB) delivers added accuracy, dynamic control, and thermal performance efficiency across every zone. This gives clients a beautifully crisp sound system that operates silently without fans and remains stable over long periods of use.

Fast, Predictable Setup: Each unit emits a unique audible chirp that is triggered from the Sonos app, removing the need for manual PIN entry and reducing time spent identifying hardware in the rack. The Sonos app also enables integrators to manage zones, sources and outputs more efficiently, while homeowners are left with an experience that simply works.

Each unit emits a unique audible chirp that is triggered from the Sonos app, removing the need for manual PIN entry and reducing time spent identifying hardware in the rack. The Sonos app also enables integrators to manage zones, sources and outputs more efficiently, while homeowners are left with an experience that simply works. Advanced Tuning and DSP Tools: Amp Multi also introduces ProTune, a new manual sound optimization tool that gives integrators granular control of each output, including a 10-band parametric EQ, gain, width control and delay offset. These tools make it possible to fine-tune sound for challenging speaker placement and room geometry, while Optimize Sonos Speakers delivers detailed DSP profiles for Sonos Architectural speakers.

Rack-Ready Design: Built for modern racks, the 1.5U chassis paired with the dedicated 2U Rack Mount, sold separately, creates built-in ventilation space above and below each unit. This layout removes the need for additional vent panels and helps maintain clean cable management.

Built for modern racks, the 1.5U chassis paired with the dedicated 2U Rack Mount, sold separately, creates built-in ventilation space above and below each unit. This layout removes the need for additional vent panels and helps maintain clean cable management. Efficient Installation: Amp Multi's flat-back design and recessed connectors allow the unit to stand upright while the Rack Mount slides into place. The entire install process requires only eight screws, making projects fast and predictable.

"We created Amp Multi with integrators at the heart of every decision, drawing on their deep understanding of real-world installation challenges to design a product around how they actually work," said Chris Heintzelman, VP, Product at Sonos. "The goal was to reduce friction at every stage of a project, from installation and setup to system tuning. This is about giving professionals more control while keeping the system approachable for the people who live with it every day."

Advantages of Amp Multi for Integrators

Amp Multi gives integrators a purpose-built solution to scale their business, built on the Sonos ecosystem with tightly integrated hardware and software, broad streaming service support, and flexible control that homeowners can rely on day after day.

Greater Freedom to Design Systems: Amp Multi empowers integrators to create more adaptive layouts by letting any output serve any zone. This flexibility allows fast adjustments as projects evolve, without rewiring or redesigning system plans.

Amp Multi empowers integrators to create more adaptive layouts by letting any output serve any zone. This flexibility allows fast adjustments as projects evolve, without rewiring or redesigning system plans. Precision Control for Professional-Grade Results: With tuning tools like Optimize Sonos Speakers and the all-new ProTune feature, integrators gain deeper control over audio shaping, timing, and unique room acoustics. This tool helps them deliver consistent, high-quality sound in complex spaces and rooms that require custom treatment.

With tuning tools like Optimize Sonos Speakers and the all-new ProTune feature, integrators gain deeper control over audio shaping, timing, and unique room acoustics. This tool helps them deliver consistent, high-quality sound in complex spaces and rooms that require custom treatment. Scalable for Ambitious Projects : Amp Multi's advanced architecture delivers stronger, cleaner output across larger systems. Integrators can confidently drive high speaker counts while maintaining clarity, stability, and balanced performance across every zone.

: Amp Multi's advanced architecture delivers stronger, cleaner output across larger systems. Integrators can confidently drive high speaker counts while maintaining clarity, stability, and balanced performance across every zone. Designed for How Pros Work : Amp Multi's rack-forward design and dedicated 2U mount help integrators streamline dense equipment stacks. The improved ventilation and space efficiency mean cleaner racks with more room for the client, easier serviceability, and silent performance.

: Amp Multi's rack-forward design and dedicated 2U mount help integrators streamline dense equipment stacks. The improved ventilation and space efficiency mean cleaner racks with more room for the client, easier serviceability, and silent performance. Reliable Performance with Lower Maintenance: GaN technology and a convection-cooled design reduce common failure points such as fans, dust buildup, and thermal stress. Integrators benefit from systems that stay stable over time, minimizing callbacks and improving client satisfaction.

Amp Multi will be available globally through Sonos installation partners in the coming months. For more information, visit sonos.com, and follow along on @sonos.

Sonos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026

Sonos invites attendees to experience Amp Multi at Integrated Systems Europe, February 3-6, 2026. Located in Hall 1 at booth 1E500, Sonos will offer demonstrations every 15 minutes, alongside hands-on experiences across its full range of premium audio solutions.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is a leading audio company dedicated to elevating life through sound. Sonos has built a connected system that brings together all the sounds people love, from music and movies to stories and conversations. Its portfolio of home theater speakers, components, plug-in and portable speakers, and headphones grows more powerful with every room and device added. Trusted by more than 17 million households in over 60 countries, Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

