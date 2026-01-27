Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Coffee Market Set to Reach $238.99B by 2031: RTD & Specialty Demand Driving Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global coffee market was valued at USD 176.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 185.69 billion in 2026 to USD 238.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.18% during 2026-2031. Growth is driven by rising demand for premium and ready-to-drink coffee, along with increasing focus on sustainability and traceable sourcing. The coffee market continues to evolve beyond traditional volume-driven growth as value realization becomes the primary expansion lever.

Coffee Market Trends and Insights

Premiumization, lifestyle positioning, and younger consumers:

The coffee market is shifting from routine consumption to a lifestyle experience, driven by home brewing culture, specialty cafés, and experiential branding. Millennials and Gen Z are accelerating demand for customization, ethical sourcing, iced and flavored formats, and alternative milk pairings, boosting premium and differentiated coffee industry growth.

Ready-to-drink expansion and portfolio diversification:

RTD coffee is one of the fastest-growing segments, evolving from convenience to premium through cold brew methods, clean-label positioning, and specialty flavors. At the same time, brands are tiering portfolios across price points, spanning mass to specialty, to capture value growth while maintaining scale.

Sustainability and institutional demand strengthening fundamentals:

The coffee industry's ability has become central to coffee market strategy, with investments in traceability, farmer partnerships, and climate-resilient sourcing shaping long-term competitiveness. In parallel, rising demand from workplace and institutional coffee solutions, including bean-to-cup systems and managed services, is reinforcing stable, predictable consumption and a positive coffee industry forecast.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coffee-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Coffee Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product Type

Whole-Bean

Ground Coffee

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

By Coffee Species

Arabica

Robusta

Others

By Origin

Single Origin / Specialty

Mixed

Regional Coffee Market Outlook

North America leads to premium adoption, cold brew innovation, and sustainability initiatives, shaping global consumption patterns.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-evolving region as urbanization; rising incomes, and westernized lifestyles drive adoption among younger consumers.

Europe continues to influence global sustainability standards, while producing regions across Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are seeing rising domestic consumption alongside export activity.

Competitive Landscape

The coffee market remains moderately consolidated. Global players leverage scale, diversified portfolios, and regulatory readiness, while specialty brands compete through authenticity, direct-to-consumer engagement, and premium positioning.

Vertical integration, subscription models, personalized recommendations, and data-driven demand planning are becoming essential for competitive tools. Long-term success will depend on supply-chain resilience, sustainability compliance, and consumer trust.

Key Players in the coffee market

Nestlé S.A.

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The J. M. Smucker Company

Starbucks Corporation

Coffee Market Forecast

The coffee industry forecast remains positive through 2031 as premiumization, RTD expansion, and sustainability mandates continue to redefine value creation. While volume growth remains measured, brands that align quality, transparency, and convenience are expected to strengthen coffee market share and sustain long-term coffee industry growth.

