Way Unveils Experiential Ecosystem with New AI-powered Products for Experience Curation, Loyalty, & Brand Partnerships

From scaling ancillary revenue to redefining loyalty, Way's new capabilities unlock expansive possibilities for brands.

AUSTIN, Texas and PARIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Way announced the evolution of its platform into a fully integrated experiential ecosystem, with new products that power AI-generated experience curation, brand partnerships, and experiential loyalty.

Introducing the Experiential Ecosystem

The Way Experiential Ecosystem delivers a single, fully integrated ecosystem that powers every type of experience, with new offerings that enable brands to extend curation and distribution opportunities.

At the foundation of the Experiential Ecosystem is Way's market-leading Core Platform, which enables brands to launch, market, and manage experiences across the customer journey, along with the following new products:

Curation Lab offers a first-of-its-kind AI-powered experience curation technology that blends artificial intelligence with each customer's brand identity and proprietary Way data.

offers a first-of-its-kind AI-powered experience curation technology that blends artificial intelligence with each customer's brand identity and proprietary Way data. Loyalty Sync provides a seamless connection between experiences and loyalty programs at enterprise scale; in 2025, Way launched and powered the extensions of experiential loyalty programs for brands, including World of Hyatt and Alaska Air Group's Atmos Rewards Unlocked.

provides a seamless connection between experiences and loyalty programs at enterprise scale; in 2025, Way launched and powered the extensions of experiential loyalty programs for brands, including World of Hyatt and Alaska Air Group's Atmos Rewards Unlocked. Partner Exchange brings an industry-first global marketplace for consumer brands across industries to partner and co-create experiences, including luxury brands such as Piaget and Kiton.

Together, these capabilities deliver new and diversified revenue streams through experiences, reduce operational lift and third-party dependency, deepen customer engagement and brand loyalty, and provide a faster global rollout with consistent brand expression.

Experiential's Rise Brings New Opportunities

With experiential spending up ~32% in the last five years (source: Earnest Analytics), demand is evident among consumers worldwide. Way's Core Platform has consistently answered this need at the enterprise level, allowing global brands like Hyatt and Maybourne to consolidate their experiential technology and strategy across their luxury and lifestyle portfolios.

Brands today are leveraging experiences as a central pillar of their marketing strategy, as signature programming drives sales of core products while also fueling differentiation, loyalty, and revenue. Increased demand for experiences is evident not only in hospitality but also among consumer brands worldwide. As a result, organizations face growing operational complexity in merchandising and managing ticketed events, curated experiences, recurring programming, and experiential resources.

This product launch underscores Way's ongoing commitment to building products that enable brands to unlock the true value of experiences and shape more meaningful consumer engagement while continuing to define the experiential category at large.

About Way

Way is the premier experiential ecosystem, uniting software, artificial intelligence, and proprietary data to redefine how people engage with the world's leading consumer brands. Organizations leverage Way to launch, merchandise, manage, and scale distinctive experiences that resonate with today's consumers.

Founded in 2020 as the solution for hospitality brands seeking to integrate experiences into their strategy, Way quickly established itself as a category leader at a time when unlocking new revenue streams had never been more critical. Today, Way is expanding across new segments of the consumer economy, enabling brands to offer transformative experiences that forge deeper, lasting connections with their audiences.

The company is backed by over $22m in capital and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Paris, France. www.way.co

