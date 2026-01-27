ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: ConnectM Expands Greentech Renewables Heat Pump Relationship With Additional $865,000 Order; Cumulative Commitments Now Exceed $2.6 Million

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company") today announced that Greentech Renewables has placed an additional $865,000 purchase order for Keen high-efficiency heat pumps and related smart controls. The new order increases the parties' cumulative commitments to approximately $2.6 million, inclusive of the $1.7 million initial purchase order previously announced on November 10, 2025.

The additional order was placed through Greentech Renewables New Hampshire and includes ConnectM's industry leading indoor/outdoor hyper-heat units, multizone outdoor units, thermostats, and electric heat kits.

"Contractors across New Hampshire and the broader region are increasingly being asked for high-efficiency, all-electric comfort solutions, and they want products they can source reliably with the right technical and logistics support," said John Gribbin, General Manager, Greentech Renewables New Hampshire. "Keen Heat Pumps complement the solar, storage, and electrical work our contractors already do. This follow-on order reflects continued demand and our focus on helping contractors execute electrification projects efficiently."

"This follow-on order reinforces our view that distribution-led scale is a key lever for expanding adoption of our Keen Heat Pumps," said John Pitcavage, President of Home & Building Electrification at ConnectM. "Greentech's contractor network and regional footprint make it an important channel as we broaden access to high-efficiency heat pump solutions."

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy. Through its Owned Service Network, Managed Solutions, Logistics, and Transportation segments, the Company delivers AI-powered electrification, distributed energy, last-mile delivery, and industrial IoT solutions to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.connectm.com

About Greentech Renewables

Greentech Renewables is a leading U.S. distributor of solar and electrical products, providing contractors with logistics, warehouse support, design services, and project financing across more than 100 locations nationwide.

