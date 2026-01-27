Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Issues Updated ESRS Quick Reference Guide

Newly Updated Guide Reflects Revised Standards and Supports Consistent CSRD Reporting

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a new reference guide: "European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) Reference Guide." The new guide, which is available here, was updated by G&A to reflect revised standards expected to be approved by the European Commission in early 2026.

In response to concerns about reporting complexity and administrative burdens presented by the 2023 ESRS, the European Commission directed the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) to streamline the ESRS. In December 2025, EFRAG delivered draft simplified standards that significantly reduce disclosure requirements for companies reporting under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) while preserving information critical to understanding a company's impacts, risks, and opportunities.

"While the final standards are still pending, the draft revisions offer insight into how ESRS reporting is evolving," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute. "Our new guide is intended to help corporate sustainability teams apply the ESRS in a practical way and support consistent CSRD reporting, whether navigating the transition from the original standards or using the framework as a benchmark for internal reporting and preparedness."

G&A's newly updated ESRS Quick Reference Guide is a concise resource designed to support informed planning and decision-making for sustainability, finance, legal, and reporting teams. The guide includes:

A structured overview of the cross-cutting and topical standards;

All disclosure requirements across environment, social, and governance topics;

How the simplified ESRS fit into the broader evolution of CSRD requirements.

Coppola added, "G&A is committed to helping organizations navigate the evolving requirements for corporate climate reporting in Europe. We are available to help sustainability teams meet reporting requirements and produce sustainability disclosures that follow best practices."

G&A's new ESRS Quick Reference Guide is available for download on the company website.

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

