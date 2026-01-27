Innovar Healthcare: The Market Has Spoken: BridgeLink Surpasses 10,000 Downloads, Solidifying Status as the Global Standard for Open-Source Health Interoperability

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Innovar Healthcare today announced that BridgeLink, the open-source integration engine, has surpassed 10,000 enterprise downloads, a milestone that signals a decisive shift in the healthcare IT landscape. Following the market shift toward restrictive proprietary licensing for the industry's legacy engine, the healthcare community has decisively moved to BridgeLink as the premier open-source replacement.

This rapid adoption-achieved in less than a year since its March 2025 launch-confirms that healthcare organizations are prioritizing strategic resilience and technical transparency over vendor lock-in. BridgeLink is no longer just an alternative; it has become the operational standard for hospitals, Digital Health, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), and laboratories worldwide seeking to secure their interoperability infrastructure.

"The volume of downloads we are seeing represents a 'Great Migration' in health tech," said Loyd Bittle, CEO of Innovar Healthcare. "The market has spoken clearly: interoperability must remain open. By choosing BridgeLink, these 10,000+ users aren't just downloading software; they are voting for a future where they control their own data architecture without fear of forced commercial licensing or 'financial toxicity'."

Global Enterprise Validation

The platform's ascent is driven by major enterprise migrations across the US and Europe, validating BridgeLink's readiness for mission-critical, high-volume environments.

Maris Healthcare GmbH, a leader in the German healthcare market, is currently undertaking a massive infrastructure transition.

"We are currently migrating 105 servers from Mirth Connect to BridgeLink, a decision driven by the need for long-term stability and open-source flexibility. As an official reseller partner, we are seeing firsthand that the D-A-CH region demands a solution that guarantees data sovereignty. BridgeLink is that solution."

- Jochen Fuchs, Managing Director, MARIS Healthcare GmbH

In the United States, HealtheConnections, a regional Health Information Exchange (HIE) supporting hundreds of millions of patient records, selected BridgeLink to ensure uninterrupted data exchange for its provider network.

"As an HIE, we're directly supporting patient care and cannot afford downtime or uncertainty. Innovar's expertise and the BridgeLink platform provided us with a seamless migration path that kept our data flowing securely."

- Brad Hesler, VP of Technology Services, HealtheConnections

Innovation Over Maintenance

While legacy options stagnate, BridgeLink has delivered rapid technical advancements. The platform has introduced the Dynamic Lookup Gateway (DLG) for high-speed context-aware routing and Message Trends for volume visualization. Additionally, BridgeLink has integrated Git-based Channel History directly into the open-source core while addressing enterprise security needs with advanced Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities.

Innovar Healthcare remains the primary custodian of the project, providing the specialized consulting and "real expertise" required to solve the "last mile" interoperability challenges that organizations face during this transition.

For more information or to download BridgeLink, visit https://www.innovarhealthcare.com/bridgelink-10k

About Innovar Healthcare

Innovar Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare interoperability solutions and the primary steward of the BridgeLink initiative. Specializing in high-complexity data integration for HIEs, labs, and digital health companies, Innovar is dedicated to preserving open access to the technology that powers global patient data exchange.



