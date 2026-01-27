London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - IN-VR has successfully facilitated a high-level strategic meeting between the European Union and the Government of Libya, marking a significant step toward re-engaging EU institutions with Libya's energy sector and advancing structured cooperation on investment, funding mechanisms, and long-term energy partnership.

The meeting brought together Dr. Nikolaos Farantouris, Member of the European Parliament, and Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas, for in-depth discussions focused on strengthening EU-Libya collaboration across oil, gas, and energy transition priorities. The engagement also included broader dialogue on energy security, regional cooperation, and Libya's positioning within the EU-Mediterranean and Africa-Europe energy corridors.

Strategic Focus Areas:

Key areas addressed during the discussions included the applicability of European Union energy financing instruments and funding pathways to Libya's priority projects, reopening structured institutional dialogue between EU bodies and Libya's energy authorities, and establishing clearer investment frameworks to support international participation in the Libyan energy sector.

This milestone builds on IN-VR's long-standing engagement in Libya. Since 2012, IN-VR has worked closely with Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the private sector to support international re-engagement, facilitate investor dialogue, and develop platforms that connect Libyan institutions with global energy companies, financial institutions, and strategic partners.

The facilitation of this EU-Libya engagement reflects IN-VR's continued role in bridging governments and international stakeholders, translating policy-level discussions into tangible investment pathways and long-term cooperation frameworks.

Dr. Nikolaos Farantouris, who serves on the European Parliament's committees on Budget, Security and Defence, and EU-African Relations, also held meetings with senior Libyan government officials to discuss energy cooperation, migration, and Libya's democratic transition. He emphasised that legal certainty and respect for international law are fundamental to creating a stable environment for investment and sustainable economic relations between Libya and the European Union.

The meeting is considered one of the first high-level political engagements by a Member of the European Parliament in Libya in recent years, underscoring renewed momentum toward deeper EU-Libya institutional dialogue and cooperation.

IN-VR will continue to advance EU-Libya collaboration through upcoming high-level engagements, targeted investment-focused initiatives, and strategic platforms designed to support Libya's reintegration into international energy, investment, and policy ecosystems.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specialising in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a strong track record across emerging and frontier markets, IN-VR delivers high-impact international platforms, strategic advisory services, and investment facilitation that enable sustainable project development and long-term partnerships.

Source: IN-VR Limited